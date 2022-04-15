Flying Squirrels, MiLB using Jackie Robinson's legacy for action with 'The Nine'

As the Flying Squirrels battled the Altoona Curve at The Diamond on Friday night, a white No. 42 was emblazoned on the grass behind home plate.

It was a recognition of Jackie Robinson Day, with this year of the annual celebration a special one in particular — the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s major league debut, when he became the first Black MLB player in the modern era.

But also, across the diamond — between first and second base — the No. 9 was drawn in the infield dirt, too. That number, while not as historically distinct as Robinson’s 42, which has been retired across the majors since 1997, carries dual meaning.

Nine was the number that Robinson wore in his lone minor league season in 1946 with the Triple-A Montreal Royals, before he made his MLB debut on April 15, 1947. And it was also the inspiration for the name of a new MiLB initiative — launched this year and dubbed “The Nine." It's a nationwide platform for outreach to the Black community around baseball.

According to MiLB, The Nine is “designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB’s 120 communities nationwide.”

And the Flying Squirrels were selected as one of MiLB’s five “team captains” for the initiative, because of the franchise’s history of trying to increase diversity in the sport and because of the city of Richmond itself, and the Flying Squirrels’ desire to be part of change in the city.

And, for the franchise, both existing and blossoming initiatives will touch its involvement with the mission of The Nine.

“It's not any singular thing that we're doing,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ chief operation officer, on Friday afternoon. “The Nine is going to become part of who we are on an everyday basis.”

The Nine program was announced on Feb. 1, but it’s something Parnell said that Kurt Hunzeker, MLB’s vice president for minor league business operations, has worked on for a while.

Black representation in MLB has declined sharply over the past 30 years. Black players made up a high of 18.7% of the league in 1981, according to the Society for American Baseball Research. But, today, that number is just 7.2%, according to MLB.com.

The February announcement marked a dawning of the program, and teams around the sport are beginning to establish their respective efforts.

In Richmond, one initiative connected to The Nine will tie into Flying Squirrels Charities. The Flying Squirrels have worked with the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League for the duration of their 13 years in the city — MJBL was launched in 1966 after founder Dr. William M.T. Forrester’s son wasn’t allowed to play in multiple all white Little League programs. It’s considered one of the oldest Black-owned inner-city youth baseball leagues in the country.

But now, MJBL is working with the Richmond Police Athletic League to develop dedicated baseball leagues within public housing communities in the city. And money raised through the Flying Squirrels Charities’ golf tournament on May 9 will be used to buy jerseys for the league.

“I think over time, that's where we'll see the most impact with The Nine,” Parnell said, of a league like the one that the MJBL and PAL are planning.

Also, in partnership with VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership, the Flying Squirrels held a used glove drive for the MJBL on Friday.

Elsewhere, while not directly connected to The Nine — but related to the type of work the program will try to foster across the country — is the Flying Squirrels’ partnerships with HBCUs in the area. The club began an executive training program with Virginia State University last year, that’s aimed to groom selected students to become full-time club employees. Flying Squirrels group hospitality manager Carnie Bragg came from the program.

“I think we're known as one of the franchises, one of the ownership groups, who are striving to change what minor league baseball looks like,” Parnell said. “This has been my life for 33 years. When I leave this, whenever that is, I want front offices across America to look different.”

The Flying Squirrels are building a relationship with Virginia Union University as well, tied in part to its Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend, which debuted last year. The club moved the weekend from July to September this year, when classes are in session, to allow for more student involvement.

The Nine program isn’t a one-year push, but will be ongoing. And the Flying Squirrels’ involvement will continue to unfold in more, varied ways over time.

It’s using Robinson’s legacy for action.

"We're putting systems and programs in place where instead of just saying, 'We want to change,’ we're creating that change,” Parnell said. “And I think, to me, that's the biggest difference in how we're going about it now and how we see the progress that we're making.”