Flying Squirrels off to 4-1 start with capacity crowds after double-header sweep

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ first homestand since 2019 couldn’t be going any better at the gate. Virginia and MLB pandemic restrictions limit attendance at The Diamond to 2,943 for the time being. San Francisco's Double-A team has sold out all five games.

Success in the ticket office mirrors that on the field. The Flying Squirrels dropped their Tuesday season-opener 6-3 to Hartford (Colorado Rockies), but they have beaten the Yard Goats four straight since. Richmond swept a doubleheader Saturday, 2-0 and 9-5, after Friday's rainout.

In the first game, Matt Frisbee checked Hartford on two hits through five innings in the Flying Squirrels’ victory. David Villar’s first-inning double scored Heliot Ramos, who doubled, and Richmond scored a seventh-inning run on a throwing error. Patrick Ruotolo pitched the final two innings for the Squirrels, and did not allow a hit.

In the nightcap, Richmond scored its first three runs on throwing errors and Sandro Fabian hit a three-run homer to spice an eight-run fourth inning. The Flying Squirrels, who went up 9-1 on the homer, also got RBI hits from Kyle Mottice and Andy Sugilio in the fourth. Richmond pitchers walked 11.