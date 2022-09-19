Flying Squirrels organization raring for first playoff appearance in eight years

Every time Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell walks through the organization's offices at The Diamond, he screams the date “Sept. 22!” at the top of his lungs.

He jokingly surmised this past week that his staff is sick and tired of it by now.

“But that’s how you hype things up,” the vivacious Parnell said. “And that’s how you build it up.”

The run-up time to that date, ahead this Thursday, is a luxury the Flying Squirrels’ front office has never had. But it was what came with clinching a playoff spot in June.

Richmond, with a 40-29 record through the first three months of the season, bounded to an Eastern League Southwest Division first-half title, a mechanism of the circuit’s split-season format, that was introduced in 2019.

Flying Squirrels players and staff members on June 26, the day the title was clinched, celebrated with vigorous showers of champagne and beer in the tunnel at The Diamond. And that moment began a countdown to Thursday — what will be the club’s first home playoff game since 2014.

The past almost four months thus gave club staff an unorthodox number of days in which to plan, and build up momentum for Thursday.

Now the day they’ve been counting down to is almost here.

“Everywhere I go in the community, people are yelling Sept. 22 at me,” Parnell said. “So I know the word’s out there. And our job as a staff is to get those people from knowing about it to doing something about it, which is buying tickets and showing up and yelling their heads off for the Flying Squirrels.”

The Flying Squirrels’ regular season ended with a 3-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday. And Erie, despite its loss, clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division’s second-half title Sunday because the second-place Bowie Baysox also lost in their regular-season finale. So Richmond and Erie will coincidentally play again this week, as part of the Eastern League playoff format that pits first- and second-half division winners against each other in best-of-three division series, for a chance at the Eastern League Championship Series.

Erie, a Tigers affiliate that went 41-28 in the second half and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, will host Game 1 at its UPMC Park at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Kyle Harrison will pitch for Richmond.

Then the series will shift to Richmond for Game 2, on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond, with righty Keaton Winn scheduled to start on the mound for the Flying Squirrels If a third game is necessary, that will also be played at The Diamond, on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series — between the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) and Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) — in a championship series that will begin on Sunday. Richmond would host a game that night if it advances.

With the time the front office has had to plan for Thursday’s home playoff game, it put in place fireworks at The Diamond and what Parnell said will be a few surprises, yet to be revealed.

“There’s a couple of things that are going to happen that people are going to get a kick out of,” Parnell said. “And if you follow the Squirrels closely, I think the excitement in the air is going to get a little bit bigger when people find out what trick is up the sleeve.”

Tickets for Thursday’s game went on sale July 15 and Parnell said Thursday that the number sold at that point was over 5,000.

On the field, Richmond’s second-half results weren’t as fruitful as the first half, a result that came in part because of injuries and minor league roster shuffling. There are 19 players total, out of 37 with the club at the moment, who were with the team when it clinched the first-half title.

Five of those players are on the injured list, so there are 14 active, out of the 28 total active players Double-A clubs are permitted to carry. The Flying Squirrels went 26-42 in the second half, next to last in the Southwest Division, and finished the regular season 66-71 overall.

But Richmond went 10-8 against Erie in the regular season this year, including 8-4 at The Diamond.

Parnell said Flying Squirrels players, and manager Dennis Pelfrey, are focused on winning four games in the days ahead — thorough the best-of-three division series and best-of-three championship series — for what would be a first Eastern League crown in franchise history. Parnell called the timing for such a feat perfect, coming off the momentum of last Tuesday’s official announcement of the Diamond District project that is centered around a new ballpark.

But first comes Thursday, a day the organization has been looking toward for weeks — the return of playoff baseball in Richmond.

“I can’t wait for Sept. 22,” Parnell said. “I think it’s going to be a very special day in Squirrels history.”