Flying Squirrels pitching coach Steve Kline going back to college, Pennsylvania roots

“I’m real excited about it,” said Kline, who will stay with the Flying Squirrels through most of August in a season that ends Sept. 19. “With my kids getting older, it’s a chance to see them more, the perfect opportunity there in Pennsylvania, with my roots right there. I couldn’t turn away from it.”

Kline has for decades been very involved in community work in and around Lewisburg, which is about 160 miles from Indiana, Pa., and said he intends to remain active in that capacity at his new address.

Based on last season’s record of 2-35, the IUP baseball program needs major repair. The Crimson Hawks, members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, haven’t had a winning season since 2015. Following the 2021 season, the school’s athletic department decided to make a leadership change in baseball.

“I thought it was a good chance for me to kind of go out there and mold these guys into better players, more well-rounded. These kids can have success and get their degrees as well, ” Kline said. “I just want these kids to soak in baseball and enjoy it, and play hard for me.”

Kline was drafted in the eighth round by Cleveland Indians out of West Virginia University in 1993, when he was named A-10 pitcher of the year.