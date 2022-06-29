Flying Squirrels pledge $1 million annual lease payment for planned ballpark

In September of 2016, VCU and the Richmond Flying Squirrels released a memorandum of understanding that established their intention to construct and share a ballpark "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond."

Soon, the city is likely to announce a developer for the Diamond District, a massive, multi-dimensional project on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard that would include a new ballpark, as complex centerpiece, to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

The new stadium’s cost is expected to be in the $70-to-$80-million range, according to an AECOM Sports Economics report. VCU’s baseball program would share the facility.

The 2016 memorandum of understanding estimated a Flying Squirrels' annual lease payment at approximately $1 million, based on a 30-year lease (minimum). The president and managing general partner of the Double-A franchise, Lou DiBella, said Tuesday that the $1 million estimated annual lease payment remains what the Flying Squirrels are prepared to invest in a new ballpark.

“We’ve been consistent about these parameters ... for over a decade,” DiBella said. “The city is well aware of them and so is VCU, and so are any developers we’ve spoken to, and so are the people at MLB.”

Major League Baseball assumed operational control of the minor leagues in 2020.

There has been no financing plan released for the new ballpark.

DiBella said beyond the annual lease payments, the Flying Squirrels have no plans to contribute to a ballpark's construction cost, but “that being said, could we potentially do some sharing of some revenue streams? Yes.”

The Flying Squirrels pay $200,000 a year to lease The Diamond, which does not comply with MLB requirements for player development or staff facilities.

Additionally, the AECOM report issued in December of 2021 notes, “The city has conducted structural integrity reviews of the facility at various times over the past several years. These reviews have identified numerous areas of concern throughout the stadium, mainly related to cracked, chipped or spalling concrete that present potentially dangerous situations to patrons and employees.”

Since the MLB takeover of the minors, DiBella has consistently said the Flying Squirrels need to be a new ballpark by 2025. He said Tuesday that by MLB guidelines, if there is not a new ballpark by 2025, “we’re going to be in default … I know that everyone wants us to have a home, but we are on a big time crunch.”

The AECOM report says recent ballpark developments around the country “have averaged approximately $72 million in construction costs, with approximately 60% of the costs supported with public funds, while private funds comprise approximately 40% of project costs."

The AECOM report commissioned by the city projects that in addition to Flying Squirrels and VCU baseball use, a new ballpark would annually host 10 high school baseball games, five other amateur sports events, 10 other spectator events, two concerts and approximately 100 non-spectator events (meetings, receptions, etc.).

The Flying Squirrels captured their first-half Eastern League Division championship, and DiBella said “We’re having a great year in terms of attendance, a great year on the field.” He called his players and staff members “great partners of the community.”

He added that “I don’t know what more we have to do to keep creating momentum” for a new ballpark. “We’ve created nonstop momentum for 13 years.”

According to the AECOM analysis, “replacing The Diamond with a new, modern, compliant ballpark in the same area would potentially serve as a catalytic component for additional redevelopment in the area, providing benefits to the city as a whole.”

As envisioned by AECOM, the a new baseball stadium just south of The Diamond on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard “could integrate retail, residential or commercial uses wrapped around all or a portion of the stadium.”