Flying Squirrels pop two homers among four hits in 8-4 loss to Harrisburg

Sean Roby and Brett Auerbach homered, but those shots were two of only four Richmond Flying Squirrels’ hits in Tuesday night’s 8-4 loss to Harrisburg (Washington Nationals) at The Diamond.
Senators reliever Luis Reyes pitched 6.1 innings and struck out a career-high 12, allowing one hit. The game's start was delayed 35 minutes by rain.
Roby's homer was his 24th, and Auerbach has hit 16. Armani Smith knocked in a run with a ninth-inning single.
Richmond and Harrisburg continue their six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
