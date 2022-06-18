 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels pound Senators to retain first place

Richmond Flying Squirrel Diego Rincones drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning Sunday against Erie.

Diego Rincones and Tyler Fitzgerald drove in three runs apiece, starter Kai-Wei Teng worked six strong innings with eight strikeouts, and the Flying Squirrels retained sole possession of first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division with a 10-2 road win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.

Harrisburg (28-34) jumped out to a 2-0 lead. But Richmond (36-26) took its first lead and broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by home runs from Rincones and Frankie Tostado and a two-run double by Robert Emery. Richmond added three more runs in the eighth on RBIs from Rincones and Fitzgerald.

Teng surrendered two runs on six hits and earned his third win of the season.

