Near the end of “The Other Boys of Summer,” a former player in the Negro League smiles and says, “I’m not complaining. I’m just explaining.”

The theme repeatedly rises throughout the 35-minute documentary brought to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia on Richmond's Leigh Street Monday afternoon by the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The video’s producer and director, Lauren Meyer, heard that “I’m not complaining. I’m just explaining" attitude commonly expressed during interviews 2007 through 2019 with numerous former Negro League players. Those interviews form the backbone of the documentary.

“Their intention wasn’t to change history. Their intention wasn’t to integrate baseball,” Meyer said. “They just wanted to play the game they loved.”

The Negro Leagues operated between 1920 and 1948, and during nearly the entire period, Black men were prohibited from playing Major League Baseball, though there is little doubt they had the ability to successfully do so. In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black man to play in the major leagues.

“The Other Boys of Summer” explores racism in the United States through the prism of baseball and the Negro Leagues during that 1940s era, when Blacks and whites understood to “keep distance,” according to one former Negro Leaguer.

The documentary’s name plays off the book, “The Boys of Summer.” Roger Kahn’s 1972 hit chronicled the Brooklyn Dodgers in the early 1950s. It examined their lives and baseball careers.

Meyer called the documentary her “passion project, and the reason that I wanted to make it was because I wanted to hear the stories from the Negro Leaguers of what it was like for them to pursue their dreams in spite of their circumstances.

“I didn’t discount that the racism and segregation was real. But to hear it first person from them is very different from reading about it in a book or seeing a story about it separately.”

We hear from the former players about having to sleep in a funeral home because hotels would not accept Black guests. We hear about being required to eat in restaurant kitchens because dining areas were off-limits to Blacks. We hear about myriad other burdens associated with simply being Black during that era of inequity.

“They were excited and generous in terms of sharing the stories,” said Meyer, who is white. “Hearing these stories, I would say to them, ‘I don’t know how you did it. Did it make you angry? I can’t even comprehend what that was like.’

“They all answered exactly the same. They all would tell me, ‘It was a different time period. I wasn’t angry. It was just the way things were. I never imagined it would be different. They paid me to play baseball.’

“And their eyes would light up.”

The Negro Leagues, whose teams were located mostly in major cities, drew 40,000 or 50,000 to certain games, but the leagues began to fade after Robinson and other stars shifted to Major League Baseball. For that reason, integration in the big leagues was viewed, in a way, as a positive and a negative for Black players, said some of the former Negro League players.

“Jackie foreshadowed changes that were going to take place in American life,” said Leonard Coleman, a Black man who was MLB's National League president 1994-99.

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in 2013 were one of the Minor League Baseball franchises that offered a screening of the movie “42,” which is based on Robinson’s life and baseball career. Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball retired Robinson's No. 42 in 1997.

Similarly, Meyer and “The Other Boys of Summer” are visiting select minor league cities, 11 this baseball season.

“We wanted to be involved with it,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ CEO. “We felt like having this private screening here in Richmond would be very important and connect with what our really strong values are towards equality.”

He added that the Flying Squirrels’ goal is to be an “impact machine.”

The documentary is not available on streaming platforms or linear TV. It is the centerpiece of an original Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program available to companies, communities, schools and organizations. The program includes the film and a panel discussion. Information about the program is available at theotherboysofsummer.com.

Monday’s event, attended by about 120 invited guests, included discussion of racial inequality and avenues to address it. There is a cost involved with the program, according to Meyer, but there are no ticket sales.

“We don’t rent out theaters and sell movie tickets,” she said.

Meyer, who is based in New Jersey, said conversation about segregation and racism must be approached carefully “because you want to make sure you don’t offend anyone or say the wrong thing. You have to be really cautious about it.

“But the truth is it just didn’t make sense to me because I never understood why the color of somebody’s skin should dictate where they can or can’t sit, or eat, or whatnot.”

