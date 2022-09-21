Flying Squirrels return home for must-win playoff game Thursday

In the Flying Squirrels’ clubhouse in Erie after Tuesday night’s playoff game, there was nothing that needed to be said. Instead, the feeling was universal — an unspoken sentiment.

Everyone there knew that the team had underperformed, Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey said, in what finished as a 9-3 loss to the host SeaWolves to open the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.

“We kind of let it get away from us a little bit,” Pelfrey said, back at The Diamond on Wednesday afternoon. “Based on how we’ve been playing the last few weeks, where we’ve been really competitive and really in every single game.”

A bus ride through the night followed, before the Flying Squirrels arrived back to Richmond at close to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

What awaits them at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night is a backs-against-the-wall elimination game — a must win in the best-of-three series.

It’ll be the Flying Squirrels’ first playoff bout at The Diamond since Sept. 10, 2014, when they hosted the Binghamton Mets in the Eastern League Championship Series. A packed crowd is expected, that’s approaching a sellout.

And Richmond needs a victory to force a deciding Game 3 Friday, and keep its hopes for a spot in this year’s league championship series alive.

“No one likes to lose like that,” Flying Squirrels right-hander Keaton Winn said Wednesday. “I think we’re going to use it as fuel [Thursday], to kind of push us towards where we want to be.”

Tuesday’s game unraveled in a four-run Erie (81-58) fifth inning, the predominant punch in that frame a two-out, three-run home run by shortstop Danny Serretti.

Including the regular season, the Flying Squirrels (66-72) are 10-9 overall against the SeaWolves this year. But Richmond is 8-4 against Erie at home, and playing back at The Diamond Thursday is something Pelfrey believes will be a “huge’ advantage for his team.

Thursday will include rally towels for the first 1,500 fans, and fireworks. In addition, star first baseman Frankie Tostado — on the injured list since late July due to a hand fracture — will be back in town to sign autographs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brewski’s 804 Corner Cantina within The Diamond.

Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said there are about 1,500 tickets left available, as of Wednesday afternoon. A franchise playoff record attendance mark could be in the offing. The current record is 8,819, set in 2011.

“I would say that, if things continue to go as they are, we’re tracking to beat that,” Parnell said.

Winn, who will start on the mound Thursday, is excited about the atmosphere anticipated for Thursday. He said he’s never played in front of minor league crowds like the ones he’s experienced in Richmond this year.

The 24 year old from Ollie, Iowa, has a 4.15 ERA in 30 1/3 innings so far for the Flying Squirrels this year, across six starts. He started against Erie at The Diamond on Saturday, as part of the teams’ final regular-season series. Winn allowed three runs across five innings.

“They’re a really aggressive team. They love to swing the bat,” Winn said of the SeaWolves. “So I’m going to use that to my advantage, try and get them out early. Keep my pitch count down as much as I can.”

Richmond got a boost to its lineup Tuesday with the first Double-A promotion for Marco Luciano, a shortstop who is rated the top prospect in the Giants system. Luciano promptly notched an RBI single Tuesday, in his third at-bat. He’s a player that Pelfrey said brings an “electricity” with him.

Luciano and the rest of the Flying Squirrels’ bats will face SeaWolves righty Ty Madden to start on Thursday.

In staging an eighth home playoff game all-time, Thursday is a night Parnell said will be a special one in Flying Squirrels history.

But to get a chance to make more history, Richmond needs a win.

“We’re going to give it our best shot [Thursday] night in front of, hopefully, a really, really big crowd,” Pelfrey said. “And the more loud they can be, the better it’s going to be for us.”