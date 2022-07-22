Flying Squirrels return to action refreshed after mid-season break

The Richmond Flying Squirrels used a strong four-week push to clinch a playoff spot at the end of June, winning the first-half title in the Eastern League’s Southwest Division and the automatic postseason berth that comes with it.

What also came with that pennant chase was an exhaustion that set in over the following days.

Richmond is 6-12 since clinching the playoff spot, but the annual mid-season break arrived at an opportune time this week. Manager Dennis Pelfrey gave his team the four days off to rest and get refreshed heading into the stretch run.

“Some people will say that we’re a little complacent because we won the first half, but that’s not the case with us,” he said. “I think it was just more of a mental fatigue. And I think this midseason break came at the perfect time for us to get refreshed and back on track with 51 games left to play.

“I think you’ll see a Flying Squirrels team that’s going to come out and probably win the second half, too.”

The team comes out of the break with a nine-game homestand that started Friday night and runs through next Sunday.

Pelfrey made sure his pitchers stayed ready for their outings this weekend, and asked the players to stay in shape, but otherwise took a hands-off approach to the break.

“What some people don’t understand about baseball is that it’s a mental grind,” he said. “We play a lot of games, and it’s a lot of work. And when you’re chasing a playoff spot, it does take a toll mentally for everybody.”

The Squirrels will also shuffle their lineup with some new call-ups and roster tweaks sent in from the San Francisco Giants organization.

In years past there has been a Double-A All-Star Game, but that was discontinued coming out of the pandemic. The only Squirrels player that didn’t get the full break was pitcher Kyle Harrison, who was selected to participate in last weekend’s Futures Game as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.

In the stands, the team’s return will come with a handful of highly anticipated promotions.

On Friday night, the team gave out a Patriotic Beer Belt.

Saturday will bring fireworks as well as Military Appreciation Night, with free tickets for veterans and active duty military, an event the team looks forward to each year.

“I don’t even know that I can put into words what it means,” Pelfrey said. “What our military has done for our country, to put us in a position to be able to play this game for a living. It’s very humbling when you start thinking about the sacrifices they’ve made.”

Friday’s game

Bowie 4, Flying Squirrels 2: The Flying Squirrels started their homestand with a loss to the visiting Bowie Baysox.

Bowie pulled ahead with a two-run single from Shayne Fontana in the seventh inning and held on as Richmond brought the tying run to the plate with a runner on third in the bottom of the ninth.

The Squirrels got 4 2/3 innings out of Matt Frisbee. He struck out six while allowing two runs, then turned things over to the bullpen.

Richmond picked up a home run in the third inning from catcher Ricardo Genoves, his third of the season. The Squirrels finished the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Coming off his appearance at the MLB Futures Game, Kyle Harrison is slated to start Saturday’s game for the Squirrels against Bowie’s Drew Rom. The matchup of lefties will get underway at 6:05 p.m., and will be followed by a fireworks show.

The Squirrels will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak.