The Washington Nationals’ Double-A team, Harrisburg, is spending this week in Richmond to play the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond’s Wednesday starting pitcher credits a member of the Nationals’ organization for helping him get his professional baseball opportunity.

Right-hander Ryan Murphy was a freshman at Le Moyne College during the 2018 season, when the Dolphins’ junior ace was Josiah Gray, who’s now in his third year as a Nationals’ rotation member.

Gray in 2018 at Le Moyne went 11-0 with a 1.25 ERA. Opposing batters hit .192 against him.

“Dominant. Just dominant,” said Murphy. “Dominating every single time, with his fastball, with his breaking stuff, everything. He’d just go out there and just compete at the highest level, and dominate every time.”

Gray arrived at Division II Le Moyne, a private school of about 2,700 students located just east of Syracuse, N.Y., as an infielder who occasionally pitched. The more he took the mound, the better he got.

Gray, from New Rochelle, N.Y., became a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, and a couple of trades turned him into a National.

Having one professional-grade pitcher at a Division II school (Le Moyne elevates to Division I and the Northeast Conference this coming school year) is unusual. Simultaneously having a pair, Murphy being the second, seems extraordinarily weird.

It’s late-bloomer times two, with Murphy thanking Gray for an assist.

Murphy, who’s from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., had no scholarship offers coming out of high school. Le Moyne offered some financial aid that attracted Murphy, as did the presence of a former big league pitcher, Scott Cassidy, as Dolphins’ coach.

“It came down between (Le Moyne) and UAlbany, and UAlbany only offered me a roster spot with no money,” said Murphy. “I went where I felt most wanted, and where I felt like I was going to get the opportunity to play.”

The bonus was the presence of Gray. In 2018, scouts heavily populated Le Moyne games to evaluate Gray. Murphy, as a freshman, was also in the Dolphins’ rotation, going 7-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 12 starts.

“If (Gray) wasn’t there, I don’t think I’d be in this position to be honest with you,” said Murphy, who was 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds at Le Moyne, and now is 15 pounds heavier. “I think I hit 91 (miles per hour) as a freshman and that kind of got some (professional) interest, and (scouts) kept tabs on me, I guess.

“I pitched pretty well, but if (Gray) wasn’t there … I owe it all to him. Also, just watching him pitch and compete made me a better pitcher.”

Murphy, 23, was selected in the fifth round by the San Francisco Giants in the 2020 draft and rose in the minor leagues the same way he stood out at Le Moyne: exquisite command. That’s escaped him a bit this season. Murphy is 1-3 with a 5.12 ERA and 22 walks in 45 2/3 innings.

“Just mechanical things. I had to make adjustments. I kind of pitched myself into some bad habits,” said Murphy. “I had to work on getting those old habits back, and going back to basics. I’m just trying to simplify everything.”

On these and many other matters, Gray and Murphy stay in touch.

“We’ll play video games with each other now and then and talk shop while we’re doing it,” said Murphy. “We kind of bounce ideas off each other.”

