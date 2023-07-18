A rare off day while on the road agreed with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

They did not play Monday after a three-game set at Harrisburg, and opened a six-game series at Akron Tuesday afternoon by popping the RubberDucks 17-8. They lost their premier prospect, shortstop Marco Luciano, promoted by the San Francisco Giants to Triple-A Sacramento.

Left-hander John Michael Bertrand allowed five hits and two runs while striking out six in five innings in his Double-A debut. He started the year at Low-A San Jose and elevated to High-A Eugene before being sent to Richmond.

Infielders Jimmy Glowenke and Donovan Walton hit three-run homers and Andy Thomas and Shane Matheny added bases-empty HRs as the Flying Squirrels (43-42) scored their season-high and had 15 hits. Walton and Glowenke combined for 10 RBI, six from Glowenke.

Richmond, which led 17-2 in the fifth inning, had lost five of its previous six games.

The Flying Squirrels will proceed without 21-year-old Luciano, who is viewed as the Giants' top prospect. He was batting .228 with 11 homers and 32 RBI in 56 Richmond games. In 17 games since June 23, Luciano batted .316 (18-for-57) with two homers, five doubles, and seven RBIs.