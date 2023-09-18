Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey talks to his Flying Squirrels about “controlling the emptiness.”

That sounds mystic, nebulous. But it has a very specific meaning and is clearly understood throughout baseball.

Pelfrey, whose team begins competition in the Double-A Eastern League playoffs Tuesday night at The Diamond, with his comment referred to the mental edge – the confidence - necessary to excel as a pitcher or batter.

“Are you dominating that empty space between the mound and the plate?” said Pelfrey.

The Flying Squirrels (74-64, 41-28 second half) have been doing that in a major way since June 18. In the 76 games they played following that date, they are 47-29, and that includes a 13-4 finish to their regular season.

“If we continue to play the way that we’re playing, it really gives us that competitive edge from a mental standpoint to where we’re not backing down from anyone and we are for real in what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Pelfrey, who also led the Flying Squirrels to the 2022 EL playoffs.

The Flying Squirrels homered 39 times in their 23 games since Aug. 22, and of their last 18 victories, they have scored the winning run in the seventh inning or later 11 times.

Richmond has the third-best ERA in the league (3.99), while relying on a bullpen with an ERA of 3.82. Those relievers have been very involved. No Flying Squirrel threw a complete game.

Richmond and Erie (75-62, 38-31 second half) meet in the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest Division Series, which starts Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond, and then shifts to Erie, for a game Thursday and, if necessary, Friday.

The SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) clinched their spot in the playoffs by winning the first-half division championship, and the Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) secured the second-half title with a Thursday night victory.

“Everything kind of fell into place. It’s almost like a movie, or a story that was written. It’s been incredible,” said Pelfrey. “We haven’t had to rely on one guy, or one arm. It’s been a (combination) of everyone, from our staff to the players, the guys we’ve sent up (in the Giants' system), the guys that have come in.”

Those who have been around minor league baseball for many years believe a blend of experienced players and youth forms secret sauce that fuels successful teams. Richmond has some of that going, and Pelfrey buys that theory. But he drills down and simply identifies the Flying Squirrels’ supportive personalities as the key to Richmond’s run.

In the minor leagues, fractured teams are common because, in essence, the players are independent contractors striving for opportunities somewhere in MLB.

“I say it a lot, the Giants have done a really good job of getting good people in our organization, players and staff, (who have) the ability to be really good teammates and help each other,” Pelfrey said. “These guys genuinely root for each other. It’s really special to see.”

The Flying Squirrels and Erie played a six-game series in Erie that closed the regular-season on Sunday. So the teams will play a minimum of eight consecutive games against one another, with the possibility of nine. Pelfrey does not sense any major advantage, one way or another, though he likes that Richmond went 4-2 in Erie last week.

“What I do think goes into it and something that can’t be really measured is a little bit of momentum, a little bit of a presence-type thing,” said Pelfrey.

The Flying Squirrels previously qualified for the EL playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2022. They have never won a league championship.

In the Northeast Division Series, Somerset (New York Yankees) and Binghamton (New York Mets) meet. The Flying Squirrels did not play Somerset this season and last faced Binghamton in May. The winners of the two divisional series will compete for the EL championship.

The EL Championship Series begins Sunday, Sept. 24, at the field of the Northeast Division champions and then moves to the home of the Southwest Division champion on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the if-necessary game on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Notable: The Flying Squirrels announced recipients of their team awards. Shane Matheny was selected player of the year and right-hander Carson Seymour was named pitcher of the year. Ismael Munguia was named Puritan Cleaners “Dirty Squirrel” of the Year, recognition that rewards hustle, and Evan Gates was named the recipient of the Flying Squirrels Community Service Award.

EL PLAYOFF GAME DATES

Southwest Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday – Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday – Richmond at Erie

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday – Richmond at Erie

Eastern League Championship Series

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 – Richmond/Erie at Northeast Champion

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Northeast Champion at Richmond/Erie

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Northeast Champion at Richmond/Erie

From the archives: Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 20150410_SPO_SQUI_p16 20150413_SPO_SQUI_DM02 20150710_SPO_SQUI_05 20150723_SPO_SQUI_DM05 20150826_SPO SQUI_JM01 20151115_MET_RINK_AWE04 20160408_SPO_SQUI_SL 20200328_SPO_NUTZYp03 20160501_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160510_MET_WILD 20160605_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160617_SPO_SQUIRRELS_DM03 20160705_SPO_SQUI_KM7 20160710_SPO_SQUITOURNEY_02 20170226_MET_POLAR_SL 20170427_SPO_SQUI_10 20170623_SPO_SQUI_07 20170720_BIZ_WALMART_BB06 20180621_SPO_SQUI_05 20180818_SPO_SQUIRRELS_02 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20190628_SPO_SQUI_03 20190710_SPO_PEPRALLY_AWE05 20200123_SPO_SQUI_05