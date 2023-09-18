That sounds mystic, nebulous. But it has a very specific meaning and is clearly understood throughout baseball.
Pelfrey, whose team begins competition in the Double-A Eastern League playoffs Tuesday night at The Diamond, with his comment referred to the mental edge – the confidence - necessary to excel as a pitcher or batter.
“Are you dominating that empty space between the mound and the plate?” said Pelfrey.
The Flying Squirrels (74-64, 41-28 second half) have been doing that in a major way since June 18. In the 76 games they played following that date, they are 47-29, and that includes a 13-4 finish to their regular season.
“If we continue to play the way that we’re playing, it really gives us that competitive edge from a mental standpoint to where we’re not backing down from anyone and we are for real in what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Pelfrey, who also led the Flying Squirrels to the 2022 EL playoffs.
The Flying Squirrels homered 39 times in their 23 games since Aug. 22, and of their last 18 victories, they have scored the winning run in the seventh inning or later 11 times.
Richmond has the third-best ERA in the league (3.99), while relying on a bullpen with an ERA of 3.82. Those relievers have been very involved. No Flying Squirrel threw a complete game.
Richmond and Erie (75-62, 38-31 second half) meet in the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest Division Series, which starts Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond, and then shifts to Erie, for a game Thursday and, if necessary, Friday.
The SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) clinched their spot in the playoffs by winning the first-half division championship, and the Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) secured the second-half title with a Thursday night victory.
“Everything kind of fell into place. It’s almost like a movie, or a story that was written. It’s been incredible,” said Pelfrey. “We haven’t had to rely on one guy, or one arm. It’s been a (combination) of everyone, from our staff to the players, the guys we’ve sent up (in the Giants' system), the guys that have come in.”
Those who have been around minor league baseball for many years believe a blend of experienced players and youth forms secret sauce that fuels successful teams. Richmond has some of that going, and Pelfrey buys that theory. But he drills down and simply identifies the Flying Squirrels’ supportive personalities as the key to Richmond’s run.
In the minor leagues, fractured teams are common because, in essence, the players are independent contractors striving for opportunities somewhere in MLB.
“I say it a lot, the Giants have done a really good job of getting good people in our organization, players and staff, (who have) the ability to be really good teammates and help each other,” Pelfrey said. “These guys genuinely root for each other. It’s really special to see.”
The Flying Squirrels and Erie played a six-game series in Erie that closed the regular-season on Sunday. So the teams will play a minimum of eight consecutive games against one another, with the possibility of nine. Pelfrey does not sense any major advantage, one way or another, though he likes that Richmond went 4-2 in Erie last week.
“What I do think goes into it and something that can’t be really measured is a little bit of momentum, a little bit of a presence-type thing,” said Pelfrey.
The Flying Squirrels previously qualified for the EL playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2022. They have never won a league championship.
In the Northeast Division Series, Somerset (New York Yankees) and Binghamton (New York Mets) meet. The Flying Squirrels did not play Somerset this season and last faced Binghamton in May. The winners of the two divisional series will compete for the EL championship.
The EL Championship Series begins Sunday, Sept. 24, at the field of the Northeast Division champions and then moves to the home of the Southwest Division champion on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the if-necessary game on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Notable: The Flying Squirrels announced recipients of their team awards. Shane Matheny was selected player of the year and right-hander Carson Seymour was named pitcher of the year. Ismael Munguia was named Puritan Cleaners “Dirty Squirrel” of the Year, recognition that rewards hustle, and Evan Gates was named the recipient of the Flying Squirrels Community Service Award.
EL PLAYOFF GAME DATES
Southwest Division Series
Game 1: Tuesday – Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Game 2: Thursday – Richmond at Erie
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday – Richmond at Erie
Eastern League Championship Series
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 – Richmond/Erie at Northeast Champion
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Northeast Champion at Richmond/Erie
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Northeast Champion at Richmond/Erie
