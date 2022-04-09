 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels start season with win at Bowie

Jacob Heyward knocked in a run in Richmond's season-opener.

It took a while, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their 2022 season with a win Friday night at Bowie.

Richmond won 7-5 in a 3:16 game that was interrupted by a 33-minute rain delay.

Flying Squirrels starter Jake Dahlberg worked 4.1 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut and outfielder Brett Auerbach hit a two-run homer in his Double-A debut as the Flying Squirrels went ahead 6-0 in the sixth inning.

Jacob Heyward added an RBI double for Richmond, which meets Bowie Saturday afternoon.

The Flying Squirrels open their home schedule Tuesday night versus Altoona.

