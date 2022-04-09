Flying Squirrels start season with win at Bowie

It took a while, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their 2022 season with a win Friday night at Bowie.
Richmond won 7-5 in a 3:16 game that was interrupted by a 33-minute rain delay.
Flying Squirrels starter Jake Dahlberg worked 4.1 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut and outfielder Brett Auerbach hit a two-run homer in his Double-A debut as the Flying Squirrels went ahead 6-0 in the sixth inning.
Jacob Heyward added an RBI double for Richmond, which meets Bowie Saturday afternoon.
The Flying Squirrels open their home schedule Tuesday night versus Altoona.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor