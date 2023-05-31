Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As a professional, Paul Oseguera pitched 11 seasons, mostly as a starter. He knows how it feels to be removed from a game when still feeling comfortable and competitive on the mound.

“You want one more batter, one more inning,” said Oseguera, who’s in his second season as Richmond Flying Squirrels pitching coach.

“Arm twisting” is probably not the way any starting pitcher would like his forced exit characterized. But that often happens. The arms of Flying Squirrels starting pitchers have been “twisted” so regularly this season that it may feel odd otherwise.

Tuesday’s date with Erie at The Diamond was the 45th game of the season for Double-A Richmond and no Flying Squirrels’ starting pitcher has worked more than 4 2/3 innings in an appearance. Most haven’t pitched more than four innings in any start, though they commonly desire additional work.

“They want the ball as often as possible. That’s a good sign to me,” said Oseguera.

Richmond starters headed into the six-game series with Erie having thrown 153 innings, the fewest in Double-A. That is by design, mandated by the San Francisco Giants organization, for two reasons.

“Thank me later”

There were pitch counts when Oseguera, a UCLA alum, played professionally 2006-16. But maximums were universally higher than they are now, especially early in a season. Enormous financial investments MLB operations now make in pitchers, particularly those viewed as big-league-bound prospects, causes strict moderation when formulating their minor-league training.

“Just making sure that guys are staying healthy not only through the course of the season, but all through the course of their careers,” said Oseguera.

Richmond’s starting pitchers are 23 or 24 years old. Though they may be eager to demonstrate their stamina and stuff for longer periods in 2023, their future performances are paramount to the Giants.

“Save it for the stretch run”

Oseguera said the Giants’ notable restrictions on Flying Squirrels' starting pitchers are also related to the organization developing them to grow stronger during seasons.

”This year, there’s been a more of a strategic plan of managing the workload from the start as opposed to building them up in the past and then reeling back at the end of the season,” said Oseguera.

San Francisco’s goal is “making sure guys are completely at their best when the season matters most, whether it’s in a race (for a postseason slot) or even actually in the postseason,” Oseguera added. “Make sure these guys are at their absolute best when their absolute best is needed.”

The most common way to handle a minor league starting pitcher in previous years was allow him to work a few innings in his first start, four or five innings next time around, and then stretch him out to longer outings as he grew stronger and weather warmed.

“I’ve seen some organizations right off the bat in spring training you have guys going six innings, much farther than us,” Oseguera said. “I think you see a little bit more the starters getting more innings than what we’re doing, but it varies from organization to organization for sure.”

The Giants’ setup for the Flying Squirrels and other San Francisco affiliates increases the innings required from relievers, and Richmond’s have largely excelled. Entering the Erie series, Flying Squirrels’ relievers had thrown 222 innings this season, the most in Double-A. Richmond’s bullpen had a 2.88 ERA, the lowest of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball.

“The relievers have responded really well getting this heavier workload right from the get-go,” said Oseguera. “The talent is there with the physical ability, and as a group, the personalities are mixing well and they’ve worked really well together and pick each other up day after day.”

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos