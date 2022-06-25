Flying Squirrels stay alive in playoff chase; need win and help on Sunday

Harrisburg's Gilbert Lara hit a ninth inning grand slam in Akron that kept Richmond's playoff hopes alive for another day.

The Flying Squirrels haven't made the playoffs since 2014, but were on the doorstep of a first-half title, and guaranteed spot, entering the week.

However, the Akron RubberDucks rolled off five straight wins to charge into first place, and led 3-0 in the ninth inning on Saturday night with the opportunity to clinch the playoff spot.

Enter Lara, who saved the day for the Squirrels.

To snag the playoff spot, Richmond must win its Sunday afternoon game at The Diamond against Portland, and Akron must lose its finale against Harrisburg.

Richmond needs the help because it couldn't quite muster enough offense in a 2-1 loss to Portland on Saturday night.

The Squirrels were held to four hits, and left six runners on base in the final four innings. They received a strong pitching performance from Bryan Brickhouse, who finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts in the loss.

A crowd of 8,510 took in the game.