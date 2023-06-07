Welcoming new players to Double-A Richmond has become a common responsibility for the Flying Squirrels manager, Dennis Pelfrey. He keeps his opening remarks short and sweet.

“I want him to feel comfortable right off the bat. I don’t want to give him a ton of information from day one. I just want to give him the basics,” said Pelfrey. “It’s really just, ‘Hey, congratulations. It’s awesome you got promoted here. You’re going to enjoy your time here. Richmond’s a great place.’

“And that’s really it.”

The players who join the Flying Squirrels with rare exceptions relocate from High-A Eugene, an Oregon-based San Francisco Giants’ affiliate that belongs to the Northwest League. From the Eugene Emeralds, Richmond added several players since the season began on April 7 because many of the Flying Squirrels’ standouts elevated to Triple-A Sacramento. Also, injuries among Richmond players caused call-ups.

In Pelfrey's initial encounters with recent newcomers, he could have added this kicker: “If you could provide a bit of a spark, we would be obliged.”

The Flying Squirrels headed into this week’s homestand against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) with a record of 22-28, but that two-month report card doesn’t tell their up-and-down story.

One month into the season, Richmond was 15-10, and the first-place team in the Eastern League’s Southwest Division. In the second month of the season, the Flying Squirrels went 7-18 and on Tuesday were the fifth-place team in the six-team EL Southwest. Richmond fell 6-4 in Tuesday's opener versus Altoona, and has lost 10 of its last 11.

During last week’s homestand, Richmond went 1-5 against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and was outscored 46-12.

Generally, players who leave Double-A for Triple-A are more experienced professionals, and older than those in High-A. Players promoted from Eugene to Richmond, therefore, operate on a learning curve in terms of acclimation to a new level. That seems to be where the Flying Squirrels are at this stage of the season.

“My thing is I need to adapt to the players. The players don’t need to adapt to me, in my opinion,” said Pelfrey, who directed Richmond to the 2022 Southwestern Division first-half championship and Eugene to a 2021 league championship.

“I think I’m really good at being able to do that and being able to show them, ‘Hey, this is where we’re trying to get to’ in small, little subtle messages during their time here.”

While Richmond’s incoming players are new to the Flying Squirrels, they are often familiar with teammates from time playing together in the lower minors, or through interactions in spring training or the fall instructional league.

Pelfrey pointed out that in the minor leagues, where player development is more important than team success, progress is often made throughout difficult stretches.

“Obviously, we want to win, and everybody wants to win,” he said. “But at the end of the day, can we say that we competed? That’s the message I give to the players … winning is a byproduct of that. It’s not winning the game. It’s ‘compete.’ Let’s just compete every single night and see where we’re at.”

Among the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) is infielder Drew Maggi, the Prince of Perseverance in Minor League Baseball. Maggi, 34, made his MLB debut on April 26, and played three games with the Pirates.

That debut came after 1,154 minor league games over 13 seasons. Maggi was drafted in the 15th round in 2010 and was an Eastern League all-star with Altoona in 2014. He also played in the systems of the Angels, Dodgers, Guardians, Twins and Phillies.

Maggi had two hits in the Curve-Flying Squirrels series opener Tuesday night at The Diamond.

