Flying Squirrels' Tanner Andrews picked first love over football, and it's proven a fruitful choice

It was at a football workout as a teen that the makings of Tanner Andrews’ baseball path began to take rigid shape.

Andrews, who was a multisport standout at Tippecanoe Valley High in Fulton County, Ind., happened to run into Nick Wittgren at that workout. Wittgren, a pitcher who was drafted by the Marlins in 2012, had a baseball clinic planned for after the workout. The two sparked up a game of catch, during which Wittgren asked Andrews what his college plans were.

“I told him, at that point, it was really focusing on football,” Andrews said Wednesday. “And [he was] honest with me and said, ‘You know, I think you’re making a mistake. I think you got a big league arm.’”

Baseball was the first sport Andrews picked up as a kid. His dad, Todd, played baseball at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., and his older brother, Brody, played college baseball at Jackson (Mich.) Community College. Andrews remembers his brother always had a bat in his hands, and he always wanted to be like him.

But when Andrews reached high school he began to focus more on football and basketball, though he was a team MVP at Tippecanoe Valley in all three sports. He made his mind up on his desire to attend Purdue early in high school, though for which sport was up in question.

An all-state wide receiver, football for the Boilermakers was an option. But, in the end, with Wittgren’s advice in his ear, Andrews decided to fall back to his first love: baseball. And it’s proven a fruitful choice.

Andrews went on to a four-year career on the mound at Purdue, that yielded his selection in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Marlins. Now, after Tommy John surgery last year and an offseason trade to the Giants, Andrews has bounced back to reach the Double-A Flying Squirrels, where he’s enjoyed success over the past week.

“At peace with the decision, it was a great decision for me,” Andrews said of choosing baseball.

Wittgren — who was drafted out of Purdue and went on to pitch in the majors for seven seasons, most recently with the Cardinals this year — connected Andrews with baseball coaches at Purdue.

There was a thought of playing both baseball and football in West Lafayette — the baseball program was going to allow it, but the football program wasn’t. John Shoop, the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator at the time, later reached out to Andrews after his freshman year about playing receiver. But Andrews doubled down on his decision to stick with baseball.

Andrews thus, focused on a singular sport, put his head down and worked vehemently at becoming a better pitcher.

Former Purdue pitching coach Steve Holm, now the head coach at Illinois State, took Andrews under his wing.

“He saw the potential in me and just really encouraged me and pushed me to really go after it,” Andrews said of Holm.

After entertaining the draft after his junior season, Andrews had his best season as a senior in 2018, notching a 2.94 ERA in 98 innings across 17 appearances, all but one a start. Then he went 297th overall to the Marlins that June.

Andrews began as a reliever in 2018, then had a strong year as a starter in 2019. He returned to a relief role last year. But the morning following an outing last May, he woke up and realized his right elbow was locked up.

The initial belief was that Andrews hadn’t injured his ulnar collateral ligament, and he rehabbed his arm for a handful of weeks. But in his first bullpen session back, he felt his UCL go. After an MRI it was determined that Tommy John surgery was the best route.

As Andrews recovered, he was selected by the Braves in the Rule 5 draft last December. Then, a few hours later on, the Braves traded him to the Giants for cash considerations.

Andrews had circled August as a target for a return this year. But he bested that mark, making his first game appearance since the surgery on July 21 with the Arizona Complex League Giants Orange.

It was an emotional moment, as Andrews replayed in his mind all the work it took to get back on the mound. Now, across 18 2/3 innings total, he’s allowed just two earned runs.

The 6-3, 220 pounder pitched two games with the Low-A San Jose Giants, then three with the High-A Eugene Emeralds, before he earned a promotion to Richmond on Sept. 6.

Andrews has tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings across three games with the Flying Squirrels so far.

“Being not too far removed from having the surgery, the fact that he’s gotten this far is really incredible,” Flying Squirrels pitching coach Paul Oseguera said.

Andrews’ competitiveness has stuck out the most to Oseguera. It has him moving up the ranks with the Giants, already.

And it’s bringing him ever closer to fulfilling the big league potential Wittgren saw in him years ago.

“One day at a time, one pitch at a time and build off of it,” Andrews said of his future. “And keep going, and get to the big leagues.”