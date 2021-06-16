Flying Squirrels tipping caps to 1986 R-Braves, princes of The Frustration Ball

Immensely annoying at-bat? Owen would retrieve The Frustration Ball and repeat the action, again and again.

"I've been told I've kept some people on the other side of the clubhouse door at bay for several minutes until I'm done,” Owen, who died in 2018, said in 1986. “I feel like an ass right after I do it, but at the time, I've got to do something. Off the field, you'd have to kidnap one of my kids to get me angry. But out here … I can't explain it.”

As the 1986 season progressed, other R-Braves familiarized themselves with The Frustration Ball. They made their own clubhouse door dents, next to those for which Owen was responsible.

"When you see a guy who's struggling go down into that hall, you've got a pretty good idea what's going to happen," said Kelly Heath, an infielder on that 1986 team. "All you have to do is listen."

In retrospect, perhaps the Governors’ Cup Trophy the 1986 R-Braves won should have been topped by The Frustration Ball, a comical symbol of camaraderie and overcoming discouraging circumstances.