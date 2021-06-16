Flying Squirrels tipping caps to 1986 R-Braves, princes of The Frustration Ball

The Richmond Flying Squirrels on June 29 will offer a game-day salute to the 1986 Richmond Braves on the 35th anniversary of their International League championship, which brings us to The Frustration Ball.
Larry Owen, a catcher with exemplary defensive skills and damning offensive limitations, often disappointed himself in 1986 as a member of the Triple-A Richmond Braves. Owen realized a notable big-league career was within reach, if he could just get it rolling a bit with the bat.
That never really happened, though Owen did play 171 games with Atlanta and Kansas City (.193 career batting average).
Owen batted .196 in 98 Richmond games during 1986. He needed to vent after beating another ball at the shortstop or lifting another routine fly. Hence, The Frustration Ball.
Steve Barden helped keep The Diamond’s home clubhouse in order that year, and said Tuesday he thinks the core of The Frustration Ball may have been the innards of an old baseball. That was wrapped, and re-wrapped, with athletic tape to form The Frustration Ball, an Owen invention.
It rested on a pipe that connects the dugout urinal to clubhouse plumbing. A 10-yard hall joins that dugout and the clubhouse. After Owen experienced distressing at-bats, he grabbed The Frustration Ball off its perch and threw it as hard as he could at the metal door to the R-Braves’ clubhouse.
Immensely annoying at-bat? Owen would retrieve The Frustration Ball and repeat the action, again and again.
"I've been told I've kept some people on the other side of the clubhouse door at bay for several minutes until I'm done,” Owen, who died in 2018, said in 1986. “I feel like an ass right after I do it, but at the time, I've got to do something. Off the field, you'd have to kidnap one of my kids to get me angry. But out here … I can't explain it.”
As the 1986 season progressed, other R-Braves familiarized themselves with The Frustration Ball. They made their own clubhouse door dents, next to those for which Owen was responsible.
"When you see a guy who's struggling go down into that hall, you've got a pretty good idea what's going to happen," said Kelly Heath, an infielder on that 1986 team. "All you have to do is listen."
In retrospect, perhaps the Governors’ Cup Trophy the 1986 R-Braves won should have been topped by The Frustration Ball, a comical symbol of camaraderie and overcoming discouraging circumstances.
The Richmond infield consisted of Brad Komminsk at third, Paul Zuvella at short, Paul Runge at second and Gerald Perry at first. Albert Hall and John Rabb were standouts in the outfield, where Perry also played. Most of them excelled at the Triple-A level in previous seasons, but were frozen out of Atlanta by the contracts of Bob Horner, Rafael Ramirez, Glenn Hubbard, Ken Oberkfell, Omar Moreno, Ken Griffey, Chris Chambliss, and others.
"Nobody came down and moped," Perry said of those demoted to the Richmond roster late during spring training.
With Roy Majtyka as manager, the R-Braves went 80-60, and beat Rochester in the championship series to capture the Governors’ Cup. Late in that 1986 season, a 20-year-old lefty joined the Richmond rotation. Hall of Famer Tom Glavine went 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA in seven starts.
Team success was rooted in the experienced Triple-A players who maintained their edge despite the disappointment of not being in the big leagues that year.
The leader was Owen. With The Frustration Ball back at The Diamond, he destroyed a toilet with his bat in the visiting clubhouse in Norfolk (Tidewater Tides) after an upsetting plate appearance. Before the R-Braves reported for their next game at The Diamond, General Manager Richard Andersen arranged for a commode to be placed at Owen’s locker.
The catcher, a good humor man, did not want it removed, and there it stayed through a homestand. Owen believed the toilet represented his offensive performance that season.
