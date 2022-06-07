Flying Squirrels top Erie 6-4 after erasing 2-0 deficit to stay hot

Tuesday evening started poorly at The Diamond for the Flying Squirrels. The first batter of the game, Erie’s Dylan Rosa, homered.

Richmond bounced back from a 2-0 deficit behind strong relief pitching to win 6-4, getting a tie-breaking RBI single from Frankie Tostado in the fifth inning to make it 4-3, a seventh-inning homer from Mike Gilgliotti, and an eighth-inning RBI single from Shane Matheny.

Richmond (29-23) won for the sixth time in its last eight games. Brett Auerbach knocked in two runs, and relievers Trenton Toplikar, Ryan Walker, Taylor Rashi and R.J. Dabovich quieted Erie after starter Kai-Wei Teng was removed in the third inning (three earned runs allowed).

That was the first of six meetings of the SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. The series runs through Sunday afternoon. ​