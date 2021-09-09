Following an NFL trend, Washington has lightened its practices considerably heading into the opener

ASHBURN - The Los Angeles Chargers didn't play their starters a single snap in the preseason.

In Washington, practices tapered off ahead of the third preseason game, and the team has only worn pads a handful of times since.

Welcome to the new NFL, where keeping players healthy for a 17-game season is far more important than the kind of full-contact drills Bear Bryant would have run at his training camps.

"Our guys are ready," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "We've put a lot of work in over training camp and we want our guys to be fresh, and I think they will be."

Unlike the days where training camp was meant to get players in shape, in the modern NFL players are expected to arrive in shape, to make the most of the short time they have together.

"Approaching the opener with the right mix of conditioning and health and all the things that you need, yet being prepared and ready to come out sharp Week 1, I mean, that's what us coaches worry about and work on," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said.

The benefit for the players has been extra time to socialize and bond off the field.