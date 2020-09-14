Football Team observations: I watched an NFL game in an empty stadium. It was weird.

It didn't impact the quality of play or the excitement of the game, but it made things less fun, not sharing the moment with thousands of others who appreciate the game.

After Washington's win, the team charged into the locker room, fired up. The only noises in the stadium were some celebratory music and the clapping of a single security guard.

I'm glad they're playing and I'm very glad they're doing it safely. But this will take some getting used to.

Other Sunday observations:

--Some credit to the sound operator at FedEx Field. When Philly came running onto the field, the sound of crickets chirping was played. Also, big Dwayne Haskins plays are now accompanied by "Lion King" music - Haskins goes by the nickname Simba.

--Haskins just didn't look comfortable at all until a halftime drive where the team went uptempo. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner will need to balance two things the rest of the year: He wants to teach Haskins the fundamentals of the offense and the way to make reads, but also must recognize that Haskins plays his best football when he's reacting instead of thinking.

--A bizarre stat: Haskins had 178 yards - the same number Alex Smith had in three of his 2018 victories in Washington.