At 3:30 p.m. Friday, James Petrella used a leaf blower to relocate dirt that made its way onto the infield grass during the Flying Squirrels’ afternoon game at The Diamond.

He had been at the stadium since early Friday preparing the field for the 12:05 first pitch. Petrella was also there late Thursday night for a Flying Squirrels’ game. He seems to be at The Diamond more than away.

Scratch the “seems.”

The Flying Squirrels’ director of field operations is at work more than not during homestands. Currently, Petrella is in the midst of a preposterously demanding stretch: 33 or 34 games at The Diamond during a 31-day span.

“I’ve been preparing for this since we got the schedule last offseason,” said Petrella, who’s in his second season with the Flying Squirrels and 10th in the field-maintenance industry (Akron, Altoona previously). “I’ve had a game plan since last November for what we wanted to do.”

Petrella’s Diamond dog days started with a three-game series involving VCU and the University of Richmond May 12-14. Then, the Flying Squirrels played a six-game homestand against Akron. That concluded Sunday.

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament begins Tuesday at The Diamond and runs through Saturday. The Flying Squirrels then have back-to-back, six-game homestands. That activity ends June 11.

“I tried to at least mentally prepare for it because that’s about 80% of the battle,” said Petrella, who has one full-time assistant, a couple of part-timers for game prep, and a few others who contribute to the effort when needed.

“We’ve hit our groove crew-wise. We can get everything done efficiently. It’s just mentally. Getting through that many 14-hour days in a row is going to be a little brutal.”

The A-10 tournament consists of 12 games, potentially 13, in five days. Petrella will arrive at The Diamond at about 9 a.m. during the tournament and on some of those days won’t be done until late into the night.

“The quick thing is the transition in between (A-10) games. They don’t give us much time as pro people, so we get less time to flip the field and get it ready to go,” said Petrella, referring to smoothing the dirt, caring for the mound, applying water to the infield, and repainting lines on the base paths and batter’s box.

“A couple of the nights, we don’t have morning prep time to mow or anything, so we’ll have to stay late and do a midnight mow,” said Petrella, 29.

Petrella’s typical day during a Flying Squirrels homestand starts around 8 a.m., with mowing, and ends at approximately 10 p.m. He and his crew get a break to eat and rest during the late afternoon, when the Flying Squirrels and their opponents take batting practice. Petrella and his co-workers help with between-innings promotions during games.

When Akron's Sunday starting pitcher, Tanner Burns, felt the spot for his landing foot was unacceptably soft, Petrella ran to the mound with equipment to address the issue.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. James is incredible. He’s a can-do kind of guy, and he’s also very talented,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ CEO, who started his career as a minor league general manager in 1997. “The work ethic and the hours that it takes, it’s a true love affair in this science of turf (care).”

Fields need regular rain. Petrella’s life, however, is greatly complicated by precipitation in terms of delays and getting the tarp on and off the field with the help of Flying Squirrels’ front-office personnel, and for the A-10 tournament, league employees.

For the draining stretch, Petrella has attempted to eat healthy, but acknowledged that “sometimes during a homestand, it’s eat what you can when you can.” As far as sleep …

“I wish we were bears and you hibernate for a day and bank those hours for another night,” he said.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos