A broadcast thunderstorm blew through MLB last week. Lingering affects include broadcasters who may think twice about what they share on the airwaves, and audiences who may pay closer attention to messaging.

The Baltimore Orioles suspended one of their television broadcasters, Kevin Brown, for 16 games for a seemingly benign, fact-based analysis of the team’s past struggles in Tampa. Brown’s brief pregame presentation, complete with a graphic, led to an upbeat kicker: Baltimore, a greatly improved and surging club, had an opportunity to reverse a disappointing trend at Tropicana Field.

“It wasn’t even like he was harping on the negative,” said Trey Wilson, in his fourth season as the lead radio play-by-play man for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. “It seemed to me like he was trying to show how far (the Orioles) have come.

“You have to be honest about what’s happening on the field, when it’s bad, when it’s good, otherwise you’re doing your audience a disservice. You don’t want to be too much of a homer, but you don’t want to (concentrate) on the negative, either.”

Wilson’s broadcast partner, Blaine McCormick, called the Brown affair “a head-scratcher.”

Baltimore ownership, or management – or both - took offense to what Brown offered. Brown, an Orioles’ employee, was sanctioned. Fans generally viewed Baltimore’s move, based on public knowledge of the situation, as an overreaction that reflected poorly on the organization.

“From what I’ve seen as an observer, I still don’t know what Kevin did wrong,” said Todd Parnell, CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “It looked to me like somebody made a graphic, so that would be a producer, and the producer put it on the screen, and (Brown) talked about it. Everything he said was factual."

How much influence do team ownership and management exert on their broadcasters? How much influence should they exert? Do these broadcasters avoid delving into on-air assessment sprinkled with negativity because of concern for how their superiors may react?

“There’s a fine line between (overemphasizing) the negative and just reporting facts, but the biggest thing we’re trying to do is explain the context of what’s happening,” said Wilson.

McCormick and Wilson – each would one day like to work in MLB as broadcasters - said they do not feel constrained by Flying Squirrels’ ownership or management. McCormick, in his third year with the Flying Squirrels, believes a broadcaster’s job, in part, is to provide meaningful storylines, and said, “it’s important to point out everything, not just positives. If there is an issue, you’ve got to add context.”

Wilson, a broadcaster elsewhere in the minors for six years before shifting to the Flying Squirrels, said he has never been told by his Richmond bosses “say this, or don’t say this, other than maybe, ‘Hey, plug this promotion.’

“I try to walk the line between being factual, telling what’s actually happening, and not trying to be overly negative because I know this is the minor leagues. It’s a little bit different (than MLB).”

Double-A players are typically in their third or fourth year of professional baseball in an ultra-competitive industry that releases those who are not regularly promoted in the organization’s system. It’s on-the-job training and a small percentage rise to MLB.

Chipper Jones, at 21, made 43 errors as the Triple-A Richmond Braves' shortstop in 1993. He turned out OK.

Personnel on minor league teams constantly changes as the parent club makes roster moves in the interest of its long-term future. Scrutiny of a farm team's trajectory is tricky.

Wilson said he has heard perhaps a dozen complaints from players or coaches at his professional stops prior to Richmond about his on-air analysis that they believed was “overly negative, even if it was just stating the facts and trying to apply context to what was happening, a lot of times when I was just trying to explain how far they had come.”

Players and coaches can usually hear the radio play-by-play in the clubhouse, and sometimes a relative who listens will alert a player or coach to a broadcaster’s words perceived to be unfair.

Kevin Brown’s Baltimore suspension could add a another mental filter to what broadcasters present, but it’s not as if one did not exist before the episode, noted Wilson.

“I think that the words that we use are so important all of the time, so we’re always conscious of what we’re saying as long as we’re locked in and doing what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

Wilson and McCormick are Flying Squirrels’ employees who also work in the front office.

“We try to be a fast-moving train with all of us going in the same direction,” Parnell said.

Baltimore’s Brown seems a victim, but maybe that is not the case in the big picture, Parnell suggested. Brown received strong support and gracefully returned to the broadcast booth Friday in Seattle with only positive things to say about the ownership and management of the Baltimore Orioles.

“A lot of times in life, circumstances provide value. In Kevin’s case, I think this has provided him some value, at least from the perspective of how he’s viewed by people,” said Parnell.

