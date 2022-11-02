For Commanders players, chaos swirls but it's just another workday in Ashburn

ASHBURN — Washington Commanders players arrived to the team’s practice facility on Wednesday to find a television news helicopter circling.

Upstairs at Commanders Park, the talk was about the day’s big news — that owner Dan Snyder was exploring the potential sale of all or part of the team.

Downstairs, in the locker room, it was equally rowdy, but the ruckus was caused by a debate over which state had the best high school football.

In other words, it was a normal day of work.

“We all individually see it on our phones, and it’s out there,” receiver Terry McLaurin said of the Snyder news. “But I haven’t experienced guys sitting at our lockers or talking about it at lunch or things like that.”

And while Washington coach Ron Rivera has taken his fair share of critiques over the past eight weeks, he’s exceptionally well prepared for this moment, as one of the few coaches in American sports who has been through it.

Rivera was coach of the Carolina Panthers when owner Jerry Richardson was nudged towards selling amid a sexual harassment investigation.

Rivera had no interest in getting into that on Wednesday, instead declaring that he’d be keeping the focus squarely on football, and Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Any of those questions, seriously, honestly, I can’t tell you what’s going on or why they’re doing it, mostly because any conversation I have with them dealing with the organization is private between the two of us,” Rivera said. “But I do know they’re focused behind us in terms of preparing for this week to play the Vikings.”

Several players professed not to have heard the news during the daily interview time, while others noted that there is no point in dwelling on something that the players can’t control.

“What we control is coming here and trying to be the best football players we can be,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.

Safety Bobby McCain added: “No matter who owns the team, the fans, they expect us to win, and that’s all that matters.”

The big news on the field was the return of defensive end Chase Young to practice.

Young hadn’t worked out with the team since tearing his ACL nearly a year ago, but he is unlikely to play Sunday against Minnesota, instead targeting the following game, a Monday nighter against unbeaten Philadelphia.

“I felt springy, man,” Young said with a smile. “Obviously we didn’t have pads on or anything like that, but just getting back in motion, all the pre-snap reads and things like that, just feeling like a football player again. Felt good.”

The Wednesday practice is traditionally the padded practice for the week, but with a growing injury list, Rivera opted instead for a helmetless workout, walking through the game plan.

Meanwhile it was the first practice without cornerback William Jackson III, who was traded on Tuesday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson would have been cut if he hadn’t been moved.

Rivera said the team missed on its pre-signing evaluation of Jackson, and that he wasn’t able to acclimate to Washington’s defensive schemes.

McCain said he chatted with Jackson and wished him the best moving forward.

“We all knew it was going to come, so I mean, it’s not like a surprise or anything,” the safety said.

Amid the day’s other major stories, Rivera also spent time paying tribute to his mother, Dolores, who died earlier this week. Rivera missed practice last week to visit her in her final days.

“My dad came from Puerto Rico and it was baseball, but football comes from my mom’s side of the family,” Rivera said.

“When my dad went to Vietnam twice, in both those instances, my mom was our coach. She pitched batting practice. She did tackling drills. I mean, that’s what she did. And so, if there was an inspiration in my life more so than admiring who my father was, it was taking from my mom.”