For former receiver Antonio Gibson, rediscovering his pass-catching skills is a ‘throwback’

ASHBURN — In college, Antonio Gibson lined up at wide receiver and beat safeties, linebackers and every now and then, a nickel cornerback, coach Ron Rivera said. Gibson spent his rookie season adjusting to his new position at running back.
But now, he’s getting back to his wideout ways.
The second year running back out of Memphis is reincorporating his past skills into his new position to create a more dynamic offensive look for Washington. Through the first week of training camp, he peeled out of the backfield and lined up as a receiver more frequently.
“Some of the stuff that we do with him is working towards creating that mismatch that you look for, that opportunity for us to put him somewhere and say 'Hey, we like what we got, let's go get it,” Rivera said.
“It's a little bit of a throwback to what he did in college.”
Gibson is handling the adjustment well, Rivera added. He wants to build on a strong rookie season that featured 1,042 total yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 touches by starting where he left off. Rivera said he’s capable of developing into a Christian McCaffery-esque player with the duality of wide receiver and running back.
The turf toe injury that kept Gibson out of two December games last season and continued hampering him during OTAs has improved. Gibson said he feels like he’s “flying out there.” It still gets sore on long days, but he’s been treating it when necessary.
His improvements at running back are monumental compared to when he first began, but there’s still room to grow all-around.
“It's like night and day from the first time he started to play the running back position full time,” running back coach Randy Jordan said in early June. “The biggest thing for him is continuing to progress, not only as a runner but as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. That's something we haven't really tapped in a lot.”
The next steps for Gibson are developing into a reliable third-down back. Utilizing his abilities as a receiver will “open up the playbook a little bit more,” Rivera said. Washington can experiment with different personnel groupings — for example, they can use two running backs, and keep one in the backfield while splitting Gibson wide as a receiver.
In year two, he’s also still fine-tuning the facets of the running back position. Monday at training camp, Gibson stutter-stepped when he got to the line of scrimmage, and made a nice cut outside on one occasion. But on another, he cut instead of pressing a bit longer, his coach said later.
Those decisions — whether or not to cut, and when to cut — happen so quickly when getting to the line that the windows appear “super small.” When he does it right, there are good glimpses of what he can create, Rivera said.
“It’s the little nuances that running backs have been doing for a long time,” Rivera said. “You know, for him, it’s really only been last year.”
Making those cuts last year is where Gibson most felt the turf toe injury. In particular, it was apparent when he was trying to cut “far backside.” This year, he’s been making those cuts without issues.
The new running back said he watches film to correct himself and his cuts. But the bottom line is that it comes down to impulse, something he’s continuing to develop in his new role.
“Trust your eyes, trust your feet, and it kind of just happens with instincts,” Gibson said. “When you get there, trust what you're thinking.”
He’s learning how to properly time his route-running out of the backfield as opposed to from out wide, Rivera said. Gibson needs to angle his route correctly so he can set up a move, Rivera added. Along those same lines, he’s balancing when to be explosive and when to be patient, too.
It can be frustrating sometimes, particularly in scenarios where he just needs to “get north” to get the first down, he said. But for both receiver and running back, Gibson’s emphasis on the details is driving his growth.
“I'm loving the process,” Gibson said. “Just learning as I go, and I'm still noticing that I have a lot to learn.”