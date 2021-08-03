For former receiver Antonio Gibson, rediscovering his pass-catching skills is a ‘throwback’

“It’s the little nuances that running backs have been doing for a long time,” Rivera said. “You know, for him, it’s really only been last year.”

Making those cuts last year is where Gibson most felt the turf toe injury. In particular, it was apparent when he was trying to cut “far backside.” This year, he’s been making those cuts without issues.

The new running back said he watches film to correct himself and his cuts. But the bottom line is that it comes down to impulse, something he’s continuing to develop in his new role.

“Trust your eyes, trust your feet, and it kind of just happens with instincts,” Gibson said. “When you get there, trust what you're thinking.”

He’s learning how to properly time his route-running out of the backfield as opposed to from out wide, Rivera said. Gibson needs to angle his route correctly so he can set up a move, Rivera added. Along those same lines, he’s balancing when to be explosive and when to be patient, too.

It can be frustrating sometimes, particularly in scenarios where he just needs to “get north” to get the first down, he said. But for both receiver and running back, Gibson’s emphasis on the details is driving his growth.

“I'm loving the process,” Gibson said. “Just learning as I go, and I'm still noticing that I have a lot to learn.”