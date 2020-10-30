For Kickers, 'future is very bright' after success in 2020 season

But, the season as a whole could be looked at as a beginning.

“I think that the culture of the game here over the last couple of years, they just, they hadn't won enough,” Sawatzky said. “And, whenever you go through that, you have to figure out how to get that winning culture back. … We still have a long ways to go. But I think guys understand what it takes to fight and try to win.”

Sawatzky’s hiring was announced almost exactly a year ago, from fellow League One club FC Tucson. Coming in and examining the roster, one of the areas of need was goal scoring. Richmond was next to last in that category in 2019, with 26 goals in 28 games.

In January, the Kickers inked Emiliano Terzaghi from Argentina. And, with that addition, the team “knocked it out of the park,” Sawatzky said.

In Terzaghi, Richmond got who became League One’s Golden Boot winner this year, with a league-leading 10 goals. Playing a more aggressive style, the Kickers scored 22 goals total in the shortened 16-game season, third in the league.

“I don't think we could've gotten a better guy than Emiliano as a goal scorer this year, because the guy was willing to do whatever it took for anybody on the team,” Sawatzky said.