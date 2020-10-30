For Kickers, 'future is very bright' after success in 2020 season

When USL League One suspended activity in the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond Kickers were well into their preseason schedule, acclimating to new coach Darren Sawatzky.
All of a sudden, the face-to-face relationship building and preparation for the season switched to Zoom meetings and the like.
But during that unprecedented time in the spring, when members of the team were apart, may have been when some of the most important progress was made.
That’s when Sawatzky really showed what he’s about — his true leadership, goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald said. He said Sawatzky and his staff worked hard to both help keep players safe, and enable them to still train and improve while away from the group.
How that time was handled set the tone for the team, Fitzgerald said.
“I think it set us off on a really good foot at the beginning of the season,” Fitzgerald said. “And the results kind of followed."
What resulted was the Kickers’ first winning season since 2016. Sawatzky meshed a roster that consisted of about half new signees and half returners, and led the group to the doorstep of the league title game.
Richmond finished 8-6-2, with a loss to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday.
But, the season as a whole could be looked at as a beginning.
“I think that the culture of the game here over the last couple of years, they just, they hadn't won enough,” Sawatzky said. “And, whenever you go through that, you have to figure out how to get that winning culture back. … We still have a long ways to go. But I think guys understand what it takes to fight and try to win.”
Sawatzky’s hiring was announced almost exactly a year ago, from fellow League One club FC Tucson. Coming in and examining the roster, one of the areas of need was goal scoring. Richmond was next to last in that category in 2019, with 26 goals in 28 games.
In January, the Kickers inked Emiliano Terzaghi from Argentina. And, with that addition, the team “knocked it out of the park,” Sawatzky said.
In Terzaghi, Richmond got who became League One’s Golden Boot winner this year, with a league-leading 10 goals. Playing a more aggressive style, the Kickers scored 22 goals total in the shortened 16-game season, third in the league.
“I don't think we could've gotten a better guy than Emiliano as a goal scorer this year, because the guy was willing to do whatever it took for anybody on the team,” Sawatzky said.
The season, which was originally supposed to begin at the end of March, wound up beginning at the end of July. The Kickers’ first win came in their home opener, 1-0 against Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC on Aug. 8.
It became the first of four straight victories for Richmond — the team’s first such stretch since 2016 — and, including a pair of draws, part of a stretch of six straight games unbeaten.
The period was important for establishing confidence and belief.
“Now we know that that's capable, but we need to sustain it for longer and we need to be able to push harder for longer,” Fitzgerald said.
Richmond won two of its next three, but then dropped four of its final six during a taxing final stretch of the season with eight games in about five and a half weeks. Injuries bit, including one to Terzaghi (ankle) that kept him out of the Kickers’ next-to-last game and limited him in the finale.
"I think depth in that last month really hurt us,” Sawatzky said.
A win Saturday against Chattanooga would’ve put Richmond in the league final. But the team fell 2-1. And the final was canceled Thursday after it was revealed that multiple members of the Union Omaha organization, one of the participating teams, tested positive for COVID-10. First-place Greenville Triumph SC was awarded the title.
In exit interviews this week, Sawatzky said everyone felt like they left a bit on the table.
The offseason ahead will include continued roster fortification.
"There's no question we need to improve some positions in our team,” Sawtazky said “We need to bring back some awesome guys and players that had good years. And all of that takes a little bit of time.”
But Sawatzky anticipates getting many more phone calls from players inquiring about Richmond this offseason — he feels the club is now a destination.
Tangible progress has been made a year into his tenure, and the Kickers’ "future is very bright," he said.
"The good news is, now, the ambition that we have and that Darren has always had — we had as a club — people are like, 'Woah, he wasn't joking,'” Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop said. “He said he wanted to come in and win trophies, and he's going to demand excellence and he's going to be humble about it. So I think we hit all those marks."
Note: The Kickers announced Friday that president Matt Spear has stepped down after two years with the club to focus on family.
