For Logan Thomas, learning to play tight end has been accelerated by starting in Washington

ASHBURN - This is the fourth season where Logan Thomas has played tight end, but the first where he's been on the field for most of his team's plays.

That difference, he said Wednesday, has allowed him to learn and improve at a quicker rate than the classroom and practice work he's used to.

"Things are different in a game than in practice," Thomas, a former Virginia Tech quarterback, said. "It just is. People go harder, play harder. People's livelihoods are on the line. But that's what you want."

The Washington Football Team committed to Thomas as the starting tight end early in training camp, a luxury he was not afforded in his previous stops with the Bills and Lions.

That, plus the opportunity to play near his Lynchburg home, made the decision easy for him during free agency. He'll get a glimpse at an alternate future this weekend - one of the other teams that was vying for his services was this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But for Thomas, the opportunity to be a regular NFL player has helped him get closer to his potential.