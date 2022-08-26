For Richmond Kickers, 1995 Open Cup title part of legacy club is trying to keep alive

The Richmond Kickers team that was assembled in 1995 contained within a marked bravado.

It was a type of confidence befitting the teams’ makeup, mostly a collection of recent former college standouts. And the squad believed it could beat anybody.

“We were just happy to be there, and just loved playing together,” said Rob Ukrop, a forward on that team and now the club’s chairman and president. “And, every time we came into a match, we felt like we were going to win.”

Indeed, by the end of just about every match that year, a win was the result in Richmond’s favor.

In what was the club’s third season, the Kickers won all but three of their 26 total games. They claimed the USISL Premier League title — it was an amateur league, what is now USL League Two. That marked the club’s first league championship.

And in the U.S. Open Cup, the knockout tournament wherein American club teams of all levels get a chance to compete against each other, the Kickers’ tight connectivity and confidence helped them best top-tier talent en route to the Cup final. There, on a steamy day in El Paso, Texas, against the El Paso Patriots, Richmond prevailed in penalty kicks to nab the club’s first and only Open Cup crown.

It was a win that Ukrop believes helped establish the Kickers’ identity — the DNA of an organization that is one of the longest continuously run professional soccer clubs in the U.S., with the Charleston Battery.

The Kickers, as part of Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at City Stadium against Union Omaha, will recognize what is the 27th anniversary of the U.S. Open Cup title victory. Saturday’s game falls on the same date as the Cup final in 1995, Aug. 27.

The first 500 fans Saturday will receive T-shirts featuring a design inspired by the jersey worn by goalkeeper Jeff Causey in 1995.

“We definitely felt that we can compete with anybody and everybody,” Causey said, of the 1995 team.

Including Causey, UVA flavor on the 1995 Kickers squad ran deep. Ukrop believes that Ben Crawley, who is still sixth on UVA’s all-time goals list (47), was the first former Cavalier to sign. And others followed, like Causey, captain Richie Williams, Brian Bates and David Cox.

They came from championship pedigree: UVA won four straight national titles from 1991-94. And those players, entering the Kickers, expected to win, said Ukrop, who was a star at Davidson, still the program’s all-time leading goal scorer (76).

The group was coached by former Manchester United standout Dennis Viollet. He had a calming influence, Ukrop said, but also established structure.

Viollet shaped practices in a way that players developed rapport with each of their teammates, learning how to complement each other.

“We had quality to play — put the ball on the ground and move it around,” said Causey, whose son Austin is a current member of the Kickers. “Good playmakers, good defensive midfielders, good outside wings.”

Richmond began its season with 15 straight victories, and went on to beat Cocoa Express 3-1 in the league title game, on Aug. 11, 1995. Meanwhile, the Kickers booked a ticket to the Open Cup final on the back of wins over the Maryland Spartans, (6-1), top-tier, A-League club Atlanta Ruckus (2-1) and the Chicago Stingers (4-3).

The El Paso Patriots, Richmond’s Cup final foe, played in the higher USISL Pro League division.

Ukrop remembers that it was “smoking hot” on Aug. 27, the day of the final. The game kicked off at midday. Ukrop opened the scoring with a strike from just outside the 6-yard box, in the 49th minute.

The Kickers, though, went a man down shortly thereafter when defender Kevin Scott was red carded for a rough tackle. El Paso, too, went a man down late in regulation, when Hector Cervantes received a red card on a takedown of Ukrop. But that wasn’t before Gabino Amaparan equalized in the 82nd minute.

The teams played two, 15-minute overtime periods, before Michael Brady scored a decisive penalty in the shootout.

“Everybody was just so excited and amped up,” Causey said, of the celebration that followed. “And dead tired, too. Almost like delirium.”

Multiple members of the team, the following year, became part of a new league in Major League Soccer. But several from the team have maintained contact with each other to this day. And, on an occasion like Saturday, Ukrop said it’s nice to remind people of the Kickers’ long history — which the Open Cup title was a key part of.

On the field, against third-place Union Omaha, the current Kickers will have a chance at a share of first place in USL League One on Saturday.

And, big picture, what the club accomplished in 1995 is a piece of what drives current head coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky — even 27 years later.

“There’s a huge legacy here,” Sawtazky said. “I feel great pride in it, and I feel a responsibility to build on that.”