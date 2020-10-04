For the first time in his football career, Dwayne Haskins is learning how much he has to learn

Haskins, who was not in the room for Rivera's postgame press conference, was asked if he knew the coach was testing him.

"I had no idea," Haskins said. "I hope I passed it."

He didn't.

Rivera: "It was fourth down. The ball's got to go into the end zone. Or it's got to be put in a position where it can get into the end zone. So, again, it's something he's got to learn.

"If he's going to be a starter in this league and contribute to winning football games, he has to understand and develop - this is part of it. This is part of the growth. We didn't have the opportunity this offseason to work through all these scenarios and situations. It's just kind of 'learn as you go.'"

Haskins is also at a disadvantage from having played one season of college football, on an Ohio State team that was so dominant it rarely had anything resembling a game management dilemma.

Much like the wave of high school players who invaded the NBA in the early 2000's, Haskins appears to be learning how much he has to learn.

If Rivera decides Washington's defense is ready to take a shot at the NFC East, the best path to get there would be with a different quarterback.