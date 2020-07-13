Richmond’s summer of change continued Monday with the toppling of one of the city’s favorite sports teams.
The Washington Redskins announced they are discontinuing the use of their name and logo. A new identity will be chosen in the coming weeks.
Original owner George Preston Marshall considered the Redskins the team of the South, and Richmond was always a core market. In the 1970s, the RF&P Railroad would send trains full of fans to Washington each Sunday.
In a city where fan interest is often split between teams (VCU vs. UR, UVA vs. Tech), the Redskins were a unifying force — in 2012, when the team clinched a playoff spot, 43% of the city watched the game on television.
But protests against the name by Native American and other advocacy groups date back almost as long. The groups note that the term “redskin” is defined by the dictionary as derogatory and was used in the 1800s during mass killings of the American Indian populations.
President Donald Trump has used the issue as a rallying cry and ran a television ad during the run-up to the 2016 election cycle promising to defend the name.
Current team owner Dan Snyder has also resisted. Snyder purchased the team in 1999 in part because of its history — he attended games with his father at RFK Stadium.
He told USA Today in 2013: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
Seven years later, on the day of reckoning, Snyder did not release a public comment. The team sent a press release at 9 a.m., on Washington Redskins letterhead, stating that the name and logo would be “retired.”
“Dan Snyder and [coach Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the statement said.
Speculation has centered around two potential replacement names — Warriors and Redwolves. By selecting a name before the 2020 season, the team has the opportunity to spend a season working on the rebranding while fan activity is greatly reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That timing also gives fans attached to the tradition of the Redskins a year to adapt to the new name before returning to FedEx Field.
It’s a tradition that has often included the team resisting broader cultural changes.
Under Marshall, the team’s legacy was one of segregation — he was the last NFL owner to sign a Black player and only did so under pressure from the government.
“We’ll start signing Negroes when the Harlem Globetrotters start signing whites,” Marshall said in 1961.
The team’s fight song, “Hail to the Redskins,” has also changed over the years.
The song originally included a reference to “scalping” the opponent, which was later removed. For a few years in the late 1950s the final line, “fight for old D.C.,” was changed to “fight for old Dixie.”
Now the song, and the team’s identity, will undergo yet another revision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(41) comments
Now that Rump’s SCOTUS has turned over half of Oklahoma to Native Americans they should just move the team there.
“Supreme Court Rules That About Half Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land”
This team by any other name will probably play just as badly.
But at least they won’t be insulting an entire race of citizens.
Many , Many Indians say they are Not Offended by the name Redskins !
Most say they are. As many as 67% of those who strongly identify.
Was there really a poll in which 9 out of 10 Native Americans said they were not offended by the 'Redskins' moniker?
Answer: Yes. The poll was released by The Washington Post in 2016. But there is additional context needed.
Since the poll was released, it's faced criticism from various Native American groups. Other organizations have done surveys of their own, and have found different results.
A University of California Berkeley study, released in February 2020, questioned more than 1,000 people who self-identified as Native American.
The results showed that 49% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the name was offensive. That number jumped to 67% for those "frequently engaged in tribal cultural practices."
p.s. it figures someone who supports the name “redskins” would also be incorrectly calling them Indians. Many, Many Native Americans say they are offended by that name too.
As William Shakespeare said .... "Call an onion a rose, but it will still stink and burn youse eyes" Period.
Racist Peter, you’re a rose!
You’re right! You still stink just as much!
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
I hope they close down all the NFL teams . I gave up on all of them a long time ago . This was just the last nail in the coffin - Good Riddance ! Hope they all go bankrupt and take a Big Knee ! They all need a shoe up the A_ _ !
Yeah... those who have been doubling down to promote racist stereotypes really have been taking it up the arse lately.
The moral being.... be considerate of others’ feelings and you’ll be less asschapped.
Looks like the racist name finally got the chop.
Looks like the World is going to H - l l in a Handbasket and Drake is leading the Parade !
James - you must be thinking of President Lysol.
But we’re fixing that this November.
“ Over the past month, Biden’s lead over Trump has been both incredibly stable and unusually large. Amidst Trump’s unpopular handling of the protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd, Biden’s lead has hovered within a tight band of 8.9 to 9.6 percentage points since mid-June, according to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average.”
No Drake I am talking about Liberal , Socialist YOU !
Drake, if we all lived by polls cankles would be your president.
And that's what the polls said about the popular vote, Mommy. The final RCP average of polls had HRC up 3 points over DJT. The actual margin turned out to be HRC by 2 points. The canard of you Trumpists that the national polls were wrong is just another lie, just like Donny's that 3 million illegal aliens voted in California.
And BTW, Mommy, you're unfit for parenthood -- and pretty much anything else.
Isn’t that precious how Rickie obsesses over me to the point of using my name in his cover.
But it looks like Hillary was right all along. America IS much worse off under Rump.
Until youse mouth stops drooling racism, the chop will continue, plus the smell, Flaky.
Likewise .... Anyone who constantly calls other people they disagree with a racist, and at the same time the lowlife that calls his brother the n-word, or MF’er, and thinks it makes him something he is not, youse fits the mold, Flaky. Period.
Are you talking about President Lysol, Racist Peter?
“ Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer”
“ Donald Trump drops F-bomb, and other profanity during campaign rally”
That #winning looks like losing to the rest of America.
Oh! Maybe Rump meant #winning in this sense....
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days”
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
they could call them the deadskin's or maybe the forskin's, doesn't matter football is dead they just haven't laid down yet.
Vulgar as usual, Hess. And illiterate, too.
they won't let you put the real word Richard head.
Right, Carole. But you go ahead and use what you used, as if anyone wouldn't know what you're saying.
And here you go again. A vulgar, stupid witch (with a capital B).
Rooting for the Dallas Cowboys is the most authentic fan experience in sports.
Just like them, you too can watch the playoffs from the comfort of your couch at home.
upvote downvote report
What is the difference between the Dallas Cowboys and a dollar bill?
A dollar bill is good for 4 quarters.
upvote downvote report
You hear about the Anthrax scare at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility?
A white powder was found on the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The team offense had never seen anything like it.
Upon further inspection, it turned out to be the goal line.
upvote downvote report
The Dallas Cowboys are indeed America’s team.
They shut down when it matters most.
upvote downvote report
What does a Dallas Cowboys fan do when his team has won the Super Bowl?
He turns off the PlayStation.
upvote downvote report
How many Dallas Cowboys fans does it take to change a lightbulb?
They don't. They just talk about when it did work.
upvote downvote report
After a day of entertaining the troops, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders meet with the base commander to discuss the rest of the evening.
“Would you girls like to mess with the enlisted men or the officers this evening?” the commander asks.
“I don’t think it matters to the ladies,” the head cheerleader says, “but I’m sure a lot of the girls would like to get something to eat first.”
upvote downvote report
Last week, I took a Dallas Cowboys jersey away from my 2-year-old nephew.
It was a choking hazard.
upvote downvote report
What do the Dallas Cowboys and the Postal Service have in common?
Both, don't deliver on Sundays.
upvote downvote report
What do the Dallas Cowboys and vaping have in common?
They both can't beat a pack
upvote downvote report
What do the Dallas Cowboys do when they win the Superbowl?
Turn off their Nintendo and go to bed.
upvote downvote report
What do the Dallas Cowboys and the Rev. Billie Graham have in common?
Both can make 70,000 people stand up and shout "JESUS CHRIST!"
upvote downvote report
What's the difference between a cry baby and Dallas Cowboys fans?
Eventually the baby stops crying
upvote downvote report
Heartbreaking
Dallas Morning News - A 15 year old boy was at the center of a Dallas County courtroom drama yesterday when he challenged a court ruling over who should have custody of him. The boy has a history of being beaten by his parents and the judge initially awarded custody to his aunt, in keeping with chil...
upvote downvote re
Wow... this guy who obsesses over me is spinning off the rails at another loss for his racism.
Dead? Then why all the fuss over changing a team’s name?
How about the Watusis?
How about moving your ignorant, racist arse to Alabama, where it would be more welcome than it is here, Stevie?
Yeah... Steve is sure keeping those flames of racism alive. I bet he lives in Hanover County b
Just wondering, was ANYONE in the Native American community asked to comment on this farce? Having other people be "Woke" for you must be really tiring!
Yes they were. Where have you been?
“ Of those polled for the study, 57% who strongly identify with being Native American and 67% of those who frequently engage in tribal cultural practices were found to be deeply insulted by caricatures of Native American culture.
Overall, the results suggest the controversy over the use of Native representations, such as chief headdresses, war cries and the tomahawk chop, is far from over.”
“ “The data from previous opinion polls is often used to silence Native people,” said Fryberg, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, in Washington state. “But our study, which captures a broad diversity of Native peoples and experiences, shows high rates of opposition. As researchers and consumers of information, we need to be very careful about whose voices we claim to be representing.””
(Pro Tip: when you have a question like that, Google is your friend)
So the teams which need name changes:
Patriots--they were slave owners.
Indians-goes without saying
Vikings-murdering hoard
Raiders-slave trading thieves
49rs- land stealers!
Chiefs-goes without saying
Packers-not sure if this is offensive to a segment of the population-draw your own conclusion
Giants-height shaming
Buccaneers-see above
Saints-this is a religion free association
Titans-land barons! Trump is a Titan!!!
Cincinnati Reds!
Atlanta Braves!
Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)
Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) - While retaining their name, the team has retired their mascot "Chief Wannawin". The chief of a local First Nation applauds the move but is disappointed mascot was part of team for 20 years.[18]
Frölunda Indians (Swedish Hockey League)
Johnstown Chiefs (ECHL) — Named after the Charlestown Chiefs, the fictional team in the movie Slap Shot (partially shot in the real team's home city of Johnstown, Pennsylvania). Team moved and became Greenville Road Warriors in 2010.
Macklin Mohawks, Macklin, Saskatchewan
Malmö Redhawks (Swedish Hockey League)
Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
Morden Redskins, (SEMHL)
Pilsen, Czech Republic (Czech Extraliga)[14]
Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
Whitley Warriors (NIHL), Whitley Bay, United Kingdom.
Danville Braves (Danville, Virginia)
Gulf Coast League Braves (Lake Buena Vista, Florida) - The team plays at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Mississippi Braves (Pearl, Mississippi)
Rome Braves (Rome, Georgia)
W&M Tribe-how dare they!
Golden State-Warriors??? Really!!!!!
And so on.
Better take a Valium, mom and go back to watching your shows, mom.
Look again, none of those names of the American teams you cited is considered a racist slur by any group nowadays.
Your racism is acting up again.
Drakie, your mac and cheese is ready. Let me show you a picture of Chief Knock a Homer! Moron
Rickie obsesses over my every word.
It’s 99% about the money!
It’s 100% about rejecting racism.
Good companies like FedEx, Target, and Walmart that are donating millions to support BLM can hardly feel right about subsidizing teams that double-down on racist names.
Of course neither Walmart nor Target have ever bought goods from companies who have violated human rights.
How about FedEx? Such a shame if the team needs to find a new sponsor for that gigantic old stadium. They might have to actually run the stadium out of team profits!
Mr. Snyder’s decision is based on loss of revenue that would come with keeping the name Redskins.......if we’re the ‘right’ thing to do it would have been done years ago! Professional sports is all about money for owners and players!
And loss of revenue comes from Mr. Snyder’s racist intransigence. See how that works?
Hmm... so at this point every “right thing to do” in the world has been done. They were all done years ago and everything is now right with the world.
That’s where Crazy Larry’s logic leads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.