For the first time, some Washington training camp practices will be at night in Richmond; free tickets will be required

The Washington Football Team's appearance in Richmond this year will be significantly shorter than the past, but with practice times that should be more conducive to fan attendance.
For the first time, the team will make night appearances at the Bon Secours Training Center, in addition to morning practices during the weekdays they are in Richmond.
This year's camp will also have two other major modifications. To attend, fans will need to claim free tickets in advance, through the team's website, WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp.
In the past, registration was required but fans could register on-site.
Secondly, the NFL is requiring players to remain at least 20 feet from spectators at all times, meaning autographs will not be able to take place in the traditional way. The team is working on creating other opportunities for interaction between players and fans.
Coach Ron Rivera said he knows that COVID regulations won't allow for full normalcy, but he felt it was important to not let another year go by without visiting.
"We owe it to Richmond to get back down there and re-engage with our fan base, and that’s important that they know they are important to us," he said.
Once again, the city will be recruiting training camp Ambassadors to assist with crowd control and other functions.
All Ambassadors will receive a team "swag bag," with further incentives based on the number of shifts worked. Ambassadors who work two shifts will receive two tickets to a preseason game, while those who work five can receive club level tickets to a regular-season game.
Registration is being run by the city at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WFTTCAmbassadors2021.
This year's practice schedule includes four days that will be open to fans.
The three weekdays - July 28-30, will include full practices at 10:15 a.m., and a walkthrough at 7:45 p.m. each day.
The final practice will be at 1 p.m. on July 31, which will be the team's traditional "Fan Appreciation Day" as well as a part of the NFL's nationwide celebration of football returning, "Back Together Saturday."
Practice that day will be at 9 a.m., but post-practice festivities will include a concert.
After July 31, the team returns to Ashburn to prepare for its preseason games.
The Football Team said new fan zones – including an Alumni Zone, Safety Zone, Player Interactive Zone and Kids Zone – will be part of the training camp, as well as themed days.
On July 27, the day the players report to Richmond, a football fundamentals and skills development camp will be held for approximately 150 middle-schoolers. Participants 12-14 years old can register at WashingtonFootball.com/community/gatorade-junior-training-camp. A kickoff rally will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant, 1405 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
On July 28, frontline workers with proof receive a 20% discount at the team store. Members of the military with ID receive a 20% discount at the team store as part of Military Appreciation Day on July 29. Kids Day is July 30.
