For the first time, some Washington training camp practices will be at night in Richmond; free tickets will be required

The Washington Football Team's appearance in Richmond this year will be significantly shorter than the past, but with practice times that should be more conducive to fan attendance.

For the first time, the team will make night appearances at the Bon Secours Training Center, in addition to morning practices during the weekdays they are in Richmond.

This year's camp will also have two other major modifications. To attend, fans will need to claim free tickets in advance, through the team's website, WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp.

In the past, registration was required but fans could register on-site.

Secondly, the NFL is requiring players to remain at least 20 feet from spectators at all times, meaning autographs will not be able to take place in the traditional way. The team is working on creating other opportunities for interaction between players and fans.

Coach Ron Rivera said he knows that COVID regulations won't allow for full normalcy, but he felt it was important to not let another year go by without visiting.