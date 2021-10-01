For the Kickers, midfielder Nil Vinyals is an important conductor

As Nil Vinyals emerged as a pro at South Georgia Tormenta FC, he became a player Darren Sawatzky held a years-long affinity for.
Sawatzky liked what he saw from Vinyals dating back to his time as coach at fellow USL League One side Tucson FC, before he was hired as the Richmond Kickers’ coach and sporting director in November 2019.
And when Vinyals’ contract with Tormenta FC came to an end after the 2020 season, the midfielder was in a place in which he felt he needed a change to keep improving. Sawatzky was there to offer a new opportunity.
“I think I gave everything I had to Tormenta. … Darren was very interested from the end of the season. And I was very interested in coming to such a wonderful, historic club like Richmond Kickers,” Vinyals said.
The sides agreed to a deal, announced this past February. The signing added a player Sawtazky called special to the squad he continues to build, ahead of his second season at the helm.
Vinyals, a 25-year-old Barcelona native, is a cerebral and precise piece for Richmond, who’s built effective connections with teammates over the course of his first season with the club. He’s second on the team in chances created (34) and tied for second in assists (two).
He’s started all but two of the 20 games he’s played this year, and has a pair of goals, too.
Vinyals, this past week, was named to the USL League One Team of the Week for his play last Saturday against Toronto FC II. He led the Kickers with seven duels won, four chances created and three successful tackles, contributing to an important 1-0 victory at City Stadium to tighten Richmond’s grasp on the playoff picture.
“He sees the game a little bit quicker than some,” Sawatzky said of Vinyals. “He's got good feet and he's very, very clever.”
The Kickers (7-8-7) are back at City Stadium Saturday, hosting first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (10-3-10) in a game that’ll kick off at 6:30 p.m. Richmond currently sits just two points back in the standings of sixth-place North Texas FC, with six games to play. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs.
Vinyals, who arrived to the U.S. at age 17 to play collegiately, at Division II Union University then Wintrop, got his first pro opportunity with Tormenta in 2019, after two years with the club’s developmental squad.
He played with that group through 2020, and led the team with four goals last year.
In those years, Vinyals came to understand the habits and routines that were important to carry as a pro. And a teammate at the time, Lars Eckenrode, gave him a book that he considers influential in his development as both a player and a person — “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose,” by Eckhart Tolle.
"I feel it was a book that opened my eyes to what are the really important things in life,” Vinyals said. “And maybe not getting caught up in the results or the outcomes. But focusing more on the process, which is what I think brings true happiness."
Sawatzky, meanwhile, was eager to get Vinyals to Richmond coming out of the 2020 season. And Vinyals felt it was a good fit.
The Kickers, Sawtazky said, needed someone like Vinyals, who could control the tempo of games.
“We kind of do it by committee, and Nil, sometimes he takes a hold of the game and sometimes he allows others to do it,” Sawatzky said. “We need him to keep growing. And, over the course of the season, you've seen him grow and be better.”
Vinyals, Sawtazky said, is a player who makes those around him better. And he’s built quality bonds with teammates, facilitating the chances he’s created.
His idol growing up was former Barcelona great Andrés Iniesta. Iniesta, fellow former Barcelona standout Xavi and current Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets are players Vinyals tries to mimic.
“And from Iniesta, I feel he is the most complete player out of the three because of his ability to dribble, but also to pass and to create chances from nowhere,” Vinyals said.
Saturday’s opponent, Chattanooga, is a team Sawtazky considers to be dangerous all over the field. Richmond fell to the club 2-1 on the road in May, on goals by Ricky Ruiz and Juan Galindrez.
Galindrez is tied for fourth in USL League One with nine goals.
“Chattanooga's a very good team, but it's a team that we can beat, and we need to beat them at home,” Sawatzky said.
Vinyals’ ability to help control the proceedings and generate opportunities figures to be as important as ever in those efforts.
It was on display last Saturday, and the Kickers will hope it is again this Saturday.
“When we are — like we showed in the last game — when we are in tune and dialed in and we combine with each other, I think those chances just come easy,” Vinyals said.
