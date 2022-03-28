Former coaches heap praise on new Commanders QB Carson Wentz

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The jury remains out on whether Carson Wentz is the answer at quarterback for the Washington Commanders, but his former coaches lauded the move on Monday at the NFL league meeting.

"I mean, I love the guy, I really do. And I think he's a really great quarterback," said Colts coach Frank Reich. "I think he's going to play well for the Commanders, and I'm excited to see that."

That, of course, raises the question of why the Colts felt the need to trade Wentz after acquiring him from the Eagles in a blockbuster deal just one season ago.

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay was reportedly the major driver in the decision to part ways with Wentz after a disastrous end to the season where the Colts only needed to beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to make the playoffs, and couldn't.

Wentz also ruffled feathers earlier in the season with his refusal to get vaccinated ended up costing him a week of practice late in the season.

"It's 2022. Not everything is a storybook ending," Reich said. "Those are the decisions that an organization has to make, that the leaders of an organization have to make. Mr. Irsay, (GM Chris Ballard) and I sat down and that was just the decision that we felt like was best for our team at this point."

Reich also defended against the argument that Wentz hasn't been good since his electrifying 2017 season, where he received MVP votes despite being injured late in the season during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

"Everybody says, 'You gotta stop going back to the 2017 season,'" Reich said. "Well, there's the 2019 season. There were moments in this season (2021). So I think there's just enough on tape and enough about him as a person."

His coach with the Eagles, Doug Pederson, is now coaching in Jacksonville.

Pederson said he couldn't comment on the specifics of Wentz's play at the moment, but is a fan in general of the player he drafted out of North Dakota State in 2016.

“They’re getting a tremendous leader, they’re getting a really good quarterback, they’re getting a guy that’s going to lead that football team and he’ll lead that locker room," Pederson said. "He’s going to do everything on and off the field to help that team win."

Pederson was also dismissive of the notion that there are character concerns with Wentz.

"I only know him from a couple years ago, and it’s hard to speak on what he did last year in Indy and what he can do in Washington, but the guys responded to him," the coach said. "Even embracing the young guys and getting them involved in the offseason and how he approaches that, it’s what they’ll see in him.

"They’re getting a guy that will come in and work hard and try to turn things around."