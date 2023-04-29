Former Manchester High standout Kei'Trel Clark will become the latest player from the Richmond area to see his NFL dreams come true.

Clark was selected in the sixth round of this weekend's NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

In Arizona he'll play alongside receiver Greg Dortch, who attended Highland Springs.

Clark is a cornerback who started his college career at Liberty before moving to Louisville.

"I'm enjoying this moment. It's a blessing," Clark told reporters in Arizona.

"This was God's plan. This was the starting point of my career whether I would have went first round or like I did going into the sixth, it is what it is. Just know the Cardinals organization has somebody who is going to be a dog, and somebody who's going to be a leader in this program. I'm ready. I don't care where I went, I'm glad I went to the Cardinals."

In addition, a number of players with ties to area colleges were selected in the draft's later rounds.

Virginia Tech

Kansas City traded up in the fourth round to select former Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner with the 119th pick.

Conner is the 31st Hokies defensive back to be selected in the draft since 1994. He is the first Tech player taken by the Chiefs since defensive end Dadi Nicolas was taken in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Conner played cornerback, nickelback and free safety during his five seasons with the Hokies. He totaled 314 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

“I’ve always been able to play multiple positions, from corner to safety to nickel,” Conner told Chiefs reporters after he was selected. “I’ve always been the guy who can step up and do any job.”

The defending Super Bowl champions need to replace starting safety Juan Thornhill (Virginia), who recently signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Conner can play high safety and several national outlets have him potentially playing a strong safety position in which he lines up closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs have veterans Justin Reid and Mike Edwards as projected starters at safety. Conner will back them up while also contributing on special teams.

“I take so much pride in special teams. Special teams was how I earned my name at Virginia Tech,” Conner said. “My freshman year, I came in and started on all four special teams, didn’t redshirt, was always that guy to get those special teams honors. I take it very serious. Even outside of my freshman year, that was always part of my career to be on those teams and fly down and make those plays on special teams. That was always a big part of Virginia Tech. I’m definitely going to carry that with me.”

Conner was the only Tech player selected in the seven-round draft. The Hokies have had at least one player selected in 29 of the past 30 drafts.

Virginia

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was chosen by Green Bay in the fifth round. He was the 159th overall selection, and he said he had an inkling Green Bay would become his new home.

“It’s been a great day,” Wicks said. “My dreams became a reality.”

Wicks had a pre-draft visit with the Packers, he said, which included meeting with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur and wide receivers coach Jason Vrabel.

“And [Vrabel] liked my film, my big body and my ability to run routes to create separation,” Wicks said.

At UVa, Wicks set the Cavaliers’ record for receiving yards in a single season when in 2021 he hauled in 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns while making big-play receptions his specialty. That season, Wicks’ 21.1 yards per catch were the most in the ACC and the fifth most in all of the FBS.

He thrived in the air raid offense UVa used to run, but struggled — like the rest of the Hoos did — to adapt to the pro-style system coach Tony Elliott installed and ran this past fall. Wicks’ numbers dipped, logging 30 catches for 430 yards, but he still had highlight-reel scoring catches later in the fall against Louisville and Georgia Tech.

And Wicks, at the Senior Bowl this past January, said he benefited from learning everything he did in an offense with NFL concepts in 2022 and planned to use the knowledge he gained to prove to NFL teams interested in him that he was ready to make the jump to the pros.

“UVa’s offense actually from 2022 has helped me out a lot with the scheme we’re running here,” Wicks said then, “so it was a good thing for me to be used to it now that I’ve been in it for a year.”

On Saturday, he reiterated that and said he began gaining comfort in Elliott’s system midway through the campaign.

A strong showing during practices in Mobile followed by excellent testing at the NFL Combine in February with his 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump that each ranked within the top 10 results for wide receivers helped boost Wicks’ stock back up.

In addition to his trip with the Packers, Wicks had a visit with their rivals the Chicago Bears, too.

He joins a franchise that has filled its draft class with pass-catching options for quarterback Jordan Love, who has the task of replacing Aaron Rodgers after the club dealt him to the New York Jets. Other receiving draftees include Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second round as well as South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

Wicks said he’s eager to start his career with the group and develop with them.

“It’ll be great to get to Green Bay, Wisconsin,” Wicks said, “and build a connections with the receivers and the quarterback and also the coaches. I was at the Senior Bowl with Jayden Reed who was drafted early and I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him through that.”

Wicks’ selection to the Packers made it four of the past five years in which at least one Cavalier was drafted. He’s also the first UVa alum drafted by the Packers since quarterback Aaron Brooks in 1999.

Later in the day, former UVa center Olu Oluwatimi, who finished his college career at Michigan, was selected in the fifth round (154th overall) by Seattle.

Richmond

Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner was taken in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. His story is a unique one.

Richmond coach Russ Huesman and two of his assistants several years ago made a recruiting visit to the home of Caleb Brooks, a defensive lineman at Centreville High. As UR's presentation unfolded in a living room, one of Brooks' teammates absorbed the Spiders' pitch from the kitchen.

"Good-sized young man. He just kind of sat back there and listened," Huesman said.

That was Turner, a close friend of Brooks since they were toddlers.

Huesman promised Turner that the UR staff would watch some video of him playing at Centreville. Spiders assistants and Huesman did so and saw an unpolished player but an agile one who was fairly big and had room to grow. They also noted the level at which Turner competed on every snap.

Richmond offered Turner a roster spot as a walk-on.

"We kind of fell into one there," Huesman said.

Turner, a former Spiders captain, played in 37 career games at UR, including 27 straight starts, and subsequently stood out at Wake Forest for ex-UR coach Dave Clawson as a graduate transfer.

Turner also sang the national anthem before a Spiders' basketball game. He proudly volunteers that his long-range goal is to become a choir director at a high school.

Old Dominion

Nick Saldiveri didn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Saturday.

The Old Dominion offensive lineman was the first selection of the day, going to New Orleans with the 103rd pick.

He was joined later in the day by teammate Tre Hawkins III, a cornerback who was picked by the New York Giants, and tight end Zack Kuntz, who was picked by the New York Jets.

The three players drafted is a program record for the Monarchs.

William & Mary

William & Mary's Colby Sorsdal, an offensive lineman, was selected by Detroit in the fifth round.

Sorsdal made 46 starts for the Tribe through four normal seasons and a three-game spring 2021 schedule.

“Every offensive lineman is banged up in some capacity,” said Sorsdal, who became the second true freshman to start on the Tribe’s offensive line when he did so in 2018. “So just put on your cleats and be like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ You’ve got to win in the trenches. That’s just what it is.”

With the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Sorsdal at right tackle last season, W&M allowed 10 sacks in 13 games and ranked third among FCS teams in rushing (265.8 ypg). W&M finished 11-2, shared the CAA Football championship with New Hampshire, and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.

Sorsdal was the first W&M player to be chosen since defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson became Chicago's sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft.​

Liberty: Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas was taken in the sixth round of the draft by New England.

Eagles acquire Swift

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia acquired running back D’Andre Swift from Detroit in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The two teams also swapped 2023 seventh-round picks.

Swift will provide the Eagles with a dynamic talent in the backfield. He has rushed for 1,680 yards, averaging 4.6 yard per carry, with 18 rushing touchdowns in 40 games in Detroit. He’s also a proven pass catcher with 156 receptions for 1,198 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Swift, 24, is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. He joins a running back room featuring third-year Kenneth Gainwell, free agent addition Rashaad Penny, veteran Boston Scott, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks.

Swift’s tenure in Detroit concluded shortly after the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The Lions also signed former Chicago Bears tailback David Montgomery in free agency.

Rams take Bennett

Stetson Bennett, Georgia's two-time national championship-winning quarterback, was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round, joining fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast.