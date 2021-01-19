Former DC sportswriter, longtime Panthers GM to be hired by Ron Rivera in Washington

At age 36, Smith's rise has been quick, but Rivera valued experience in the hire, wanting someone he could trust to handle the day-to-day details of the position.

Smith's future is in limbo - he can stay in Washington in a reduced role, or aim for one of the remaining general manager openings.

After hiring Rivera, Hurney was fired by the Panthers in 2012, but then re-hired in 2017, serving for four years before parting ways midway through the 2020 season.

Between the two GM stints, he purchased a sports talk radio station in Charlotte, where he hosted a daily show.

Washington did not publicly announce candidates that interviewed for the position, as some teams do.

The search included at least one other candidate with strong ties to Washington. Martin Mayhew, the former Lions GM, was a part of the Washington team that won the Super Bowl over the Buffalo Bills at the conclusion of the 1991 season.

He has spent the last four seasons in San Francisco as a player personnel executive, and interviewed for the position in Washington.

According to NFL Network reports, Rivera also spoke with Ryan Cowden of the Titans, JoJo Wooden of the Chargers, and Nick Polk of the Falcons.