Former DC sportswriter, longtime Panthers GM to be hired by Ron Rivera in Washington

Washington coach Ron Rivera made another big hire, and once again he looked to his Carolina days.
The Football Team is finalizing a deal to hire Marty Hurney as its general manager, reuniting Rivera with Hurney - they worked together twice in Charlotte - but shifting the balance of power.
In Carolina, it was Hurney who hired Rivera, and had authority over the roster; this time, Rivera is hiring Hurney, and the coach will get final say over things like roster decisions, draft picks and trades.
Hurney will feel right at home in Washington. He grew up in Maryland, and was a Washington Star sportswriter before getting a PR job from then-Washington owner Jack Kent Cooke.
He also worked alongside Bobby Beathard in San Diego - Beathard is the famed architect of Washington's Super Bowl teams.
In Carolina, Hurney drafted a handful of big-name stars in the first round, but Rivera's tenure ultimately ended with a losing record.
Washington operated without a true general manager in 2020, and many of the day-to-day duties were performed by Kyle Smith, who has received generally positive reviews over the past few years as the team's head of college scouting and drafting.
Smith, the son of longtime successful NFL executive A.J. Smith, has been compared to another young star who came through Washington, Sean McVay.
At age 36, Smith's rise has been quick, but Rivera valued experience in the hire, wanting someone he could trust to handle the day-to-day details of the position.
Smith's future is in limbo - he can stay in Washington in a reduced role, or aim for one of the remaining general manager openings.
After hiring Rivera, Hurney was fired by the Panthers in 2012, but then re-hired in 2017, serving for four years before parting ways midway through the 2020 season.
Between the two GM stints, he purchased a sports talk radio station in Charlotte, where he hosted a daily show.
Washington did not publicly announce candidates that interviewed for the position, as some teams do.
The search included at least one other candidate with strong ties to Washington. Martin Mayhew, the former Lions GM, was a part of the Washington team that won the Super Bowl over the Buffalo Bills at the conclusion of the 1991 season.
He has spent the last four seasons in San Francisco as a player personnel executive, and interviewed for the position in Washington.
According to NFL Network reports, Rivera also spoke with Ryan Cowden of the Titans, JoJo Wooden of the Chargers, and Nick Polk of the Falcons.
