With a flip back of his head and a smile ear-to-ear, Frankie Tostado almost couldn’t believe it.

He had to go through the “bad guy” entrance at The Diamond.

“I’m so used to coming in through the other entrance, the home entrance,” said Tostado, who plays for the Harrisburg Senators after two years in Richmond. “We used to call it the bad guy entrance. Now I guess I’m a bad guy.”

For the Flying Squirrels, Tostado was anything but bad. On the field, he logged 174 hits and 25 home runs during two seasons in Richmond.

Off the field, he was a fan favorite, perhaps because he was never one to shy away from his true emotions during play.

“I think a lot of times we talk about baseball players trying to focus and be locked in for three hours of a game,” Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said, “That’s virtually impossible. We talk about coming in and out of focus … I think that it goes a long way seeing [Tostado] have success.”

Tostado boarded the bus Sunday to depart from Harrisburg and head to Richmond and he said there were some nerves mixed with jitters. Then the excitement kicked in.

“I couldn’t wait to see the people,” Tostado said. “I’m happy to be back.”

That proved to be true. During the Flying Squirrels' batting practice Thursday, he stood off to the side, talking with his old teammates and coaches and even juggling a few baseballs.

The welcome home reception extended beyond the organization: Tostado said the energy from the fans feels like he never left.

“Come back!”

“We miss you!”

He heard all of this on Tuesday night while at the plate.

“Some of my teammates were like, ‘Hey does that happen often?” Tostado said of the energy at The Diamond. “I’m like, yeah. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. These guys will pack out.”

Pelfrey said it’s rare for a fanbase to have so much respect for a minor-league player, especially once he moves on. Fans “gravitate toward something else. But he’s got a whole Instagram page,” Pelfrey said.

How does Tostado stay that fan favorite that fans remember? Well, it goes back to his personality and his love of Richmond. That’s why he was so happy he stepped off the bus — because he was simply happy to be back.

In 2022, when Tostado suited up for the Squirrels, he had fans behind him. So much so that he flew back to Richmond after rehabbing an injury, where he signed autographs and was with his teammates as the Squirrels hosted a playoff series last season.

“[The fans] love the players here,” Tostado said. “That’s just irreplaceable.”

Pelfrey loved Tostado for his desire to win and his competitiveness. He loved his ability to lead and step up with players constantly jumping from team to team. The Flying Squirrels manager added he was a constant force in clinching that 2022 playoff spot — he was someone the entire organization needed at the time.

“Obviously irreplaceable, in my opinion,” Pelfrey said. “Hopefully he doesn’t do too well against us.”

Tostado’s favorite memory at the Diamond isn’t any game in particular, it’s the environment. It was back on July 4, 2021, when the Flying Squirrels had full capacity in the stadium, and the entire crowd was behind the team.

“I remember it was a close game,” Tostado said. “I could almost feel the ground shaking, like being on the infield. That my by far my favorite memory.”

Pelfrey remembers Tostado’s smile when the Flying Squirrels clinched that playoff berth. It put a smile on the manager's face just to talk about.

“We celebrated right here in this tunnel,” Pelfrey said, looking toward the locker room during his interview. “Just seeing that joy and what it really means to some of these guys, and especially him.”

Tostado has one more message for the Flying Squirrels' fanbase while he’s here though, to a group of people who he said have meant the world to him.

“I love you guys, I miss you guys,” Tostado said. “It’s bittersweet, playing against you, but like I said, it’s great to be back, even if it's only for one week.”

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos