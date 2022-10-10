Former Highland Springs football teammates met as NFL opponents on Sunday

Former Highland Springs teammates Greg Dortch and K'Von Wallace brought a touch of East End flair to Sunday's NFL game in Arizona.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals, with both teams using a Springer during the game.
Dortch, a wide receiver, participated in two offensive snaps and five special teams snaps, including a 10-yard punt return, while Wallace, a safety, took three defensive snaps and was in for all 21 special teams snaps.
The two committed to their colleges together in Feb. 2016 - Dortch signed with Wake Forest well in advance, while Wallace got a late offer from Clemson after a standout senior season.
Dortch left school early for the NFL, and has played more seasons in the league, but Wallace is a year older, at age 25.
1 of 25
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW11
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs players celebrate with the trophy after their win.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Jeremiah Coney #4 is stopped behind the line of scrimmage by Highland Springs Frank Coleman #57 and Nelson Lance Jr. #15.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Breon Gunnell #8 temporarily saves a touchdown with a lunging tackle of Highland Springs #3 Aziz Foster-Powell near the goal line.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Aziz Foster-Powell outruns Hermitage defenders to the end zone.
Takye Heath (2), pictured taking down a Hermitage runner in last fall’s Class 5, Region C title game, is one of a handful of local 2023 recruits who have signed on to join Brent Pry’s program at Virginia Tech.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Quanye Veney #1 of Highland Spriings returns a punt for a touchdown
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs defenders swarm to stop Hermitage running back Jeremiah Coney #4.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 loses the ball after he is tackled for a short gain.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 completes a pass during the second half.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley rushes for a touchdown.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Aziz Foster-Powell of Highland Spriings tries to outrun Hermitage defenders.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 tries to elude Highland Springs defenders.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Michael Hodge #13 of Highland Springs eludes a defender to pick up extra yards and a first down after a catch.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Jhakiri Bolden #1 tries to get away from Highland Springs defenders.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley #19 crossed the goal line for a touchdonw.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley#19 is bumped out of bounds by Christian Stubbs #6 of Hermitage, after a big gain.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback #3 Jaylen Burton is sacked by Highland Springs defenders.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Quarterback Jakyre Henley is lifted by teammate Terrell Jones after he rushed for a touchdown.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs #1 Quanye Veney gives chase to Hermitage's Jhakiri Bolden after he caught a pass.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs players celebrate with the trophy after their win.
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Nelson Lance Jr. #15 is congratulated by teammates after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.
PHOTOS: Highland Springs defeats Hermitage to win Region 5C championship
1 of 25
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW11
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs players celebrate with the trophy after their win.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW01
Highland Springs running back Aziz Foster-Powell breaks a tackle on his way to a 63-yard touchdown run early in the Springers’ 52-13 victory over Hermitage.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW03
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Jeremiah Coney #4 is stopped behind the line of scrimmage by Highland Springs Frank Coleman #57 and Nelson Lance Jr. #15.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW09
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Breon Gunnell #8 temporarily saves a touchdown with a lunging tackle of Highland Springs #3 Aziz Foster-Powell near the goal line.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW26
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Aziz Foster-Powell outruns Hermitage defenders to the end zone.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW25
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Nelson Lance Jr. #15 returns an interception for a score.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW16
Takye Heath (2), pictured taking down a Hermitage runner in last fall’s Class 5, Region C title game, is one of a handful of local 2023 recruits who have signed on to join Brent Pry’s program at Virginia Tech.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW13
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Quanye Veney #1 of Highland Spriings returns a punt for a touchdown
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW15
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs defenders swarm to stop Hermitage running back Jeremiah Coney #4.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW18
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 loses the ball after he is tackled for a short gain.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW19
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 completes a pass during the second half.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW24
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley rushes for a touchdown.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW17
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Aziz Foster-Powell of Highland Spriings tries to outrun Hermitage defenders.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW20
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback Jaylen Burton #3 tries to elude Highland Springs defenders.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW12
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Michael Hodge #13 of Highland Springs eludes a defender to pick up extra yards and a first down after a catch.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW014
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage's Jhakiri Bolden #1 tries to get away from Highland Springs defenders.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW05
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley #19 crossed the goal line for a touchdonw.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW02
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs quarterback Jakyre Henley#19 is bumped out of bounds by Christian Stubbs #6 of Hermitage, after a big gain.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW08
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage quarterback #3 Jaylen Burton is sacked by Highland Springs defenders.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW04
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Quarterback Jakyre Henley is lifted by teammate Terrell Jones after he rushed for a touchdown.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW21
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs #1 Quanye Veney gives chase to Hermitage's Jhakiri Bolden after he caught a pass.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW10
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Elijah Williams #33 scores as he teammate signals touchdown.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW27
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Hermitage players warm up to start the second half.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW06
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Highland Springs players celebrate with the trophy after their win.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211127_SPO_SPRINGS_JW07
Highland Springs defeated Hermitage High School 55-13 to win the Region 5C championship, Friday 11/26/2021 at Highland Springs High School. Nelson Lance Jr. #15 is congratulated by teammates after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.
"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League."