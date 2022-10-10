 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Highland Springs football teammates met as NFL opponents on Sunday

RTD Sports reporter Zach Joachim compiles votes from area sports writers to assemble the weekly TD Top 10 High School Football poll.

Former Highland Springs teammates Greg Dortch and K'Von Wallace brought a touch of East End flair to Sunday's NFL game in Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals, with both teams using a Springer during the game.

Dortch, a wide receiver, participated in two offensive snaps and five special teams snaps, including a 10-yard punt return, while Wallace, a safety, took three defensive snaps and was in for all 21 special teams snaps.

The two committed to their colleges together in Feb. 2016 - Dortch signed with Wake Forest well in advance, while Wallace got a late offer from Clemson after a standout senior season.

Dortch left school early for the NFL, and has played more seasons in the league, but Wallace is a year older, at age 25.

