Former Highland Springs football teammates met as NFL opponents on Sunday

Former Highland Springs teammates Greg Dortch and K'Von Wallace brought a touch of East End flair to Sunday's NFL game in Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals, with both teams using a Springer during the game.

Dortch, a wide receiver, participated in two offensive snaps and five special teams snaps, including a 10-yard punt return, while Wallace, a safety, took three defensive snaps and was in for all 21 special teams snaps.

The two committed to their colleges together in Feb. 2016 - Dortch signed with Wake Forest well in advance, while Wallace got a late offer from Clemson after a standout senior season.

Dortch left school early for the NFL, and has played more seasons in the league, but Wallace is a year older, at age 25.