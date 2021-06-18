Former JMU softball star Oddici Alexander strikes out 8 in professional debut

Oddici Alexander finished her decorated college softball career with 712 strikeouts. Now, she has eight as a professional.

Alexander made her pro debut on Thursday night in Florida, pitching for the USSSA Pride, a team that plays exhibition matches against national teams and other All-Star programs.

Thursday's game was against Team Mexico, with the Mexican national team prevailing 7-6 in Game 3 of a week-long series.

Alexander led JMU to its first ever Women's College World Series, then stunned the nation's best team, Oklahoma, in an upset for the ages.

She was also nominated for one of this year's ESPY awards, presented by ESPN, in the category of Best Female College Athlete.

Alexander pitched the first six innings of Thursday's 7-6 loss. She received no decision, since the Pride was leading, 6-5, when she left the game prior to the bottom of the seventh.