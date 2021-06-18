 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former JMU softball star Oddici Alexander strikes out 8 in professional debut
0 Comments
alert top story

Former JMU softball star Oddici Alexander strikes out 8 in professional debut

  • 0

Oddici Alexander finished her decorated college softball career with 712 strikeouts. Now, she has eight as a professional.

Alexander made her pro debut on Thursday night in Florida, pitching for the USSSA Pride, a team that plays exhibition matches against national teams and other All-Star programs.

Thursday's game was against Team Mexico, with the Mexican national team prevailing 7-6 in Game 3 of a week-long series.

Alexander led JMU to its first ever Women's College World Series, then stunned the nation's best team, Oklahoma, in an upset for the ages.

She was also nominated for one of this year's ESPY awards, presented by ESPN, in the category of Best Female College Athlete.

Alexander pitched the first six innings of Thursday's 7-6 loss. She received no decision, since the Pride was leading, 6-5, when she left the game prior to the bottom of the seventh.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Rick Carlisle the best available coach?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News