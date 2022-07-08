Former L.C. Bird, UVA standout Anthony Harris returns to Richmond to spread a message of teamwork

One of the things Anthony Harris likes most about football is that it connects people who otherwise wouldn’t have much in common.

Harris, an L.C. Bird High School and University of Virginia graduate who now plays safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, took one of those connections to the extreme in January.

During the pandemic, Harris, who was playing for the Minnesota Vikings at the time, lost his grandfather. One of his fans, Holly Soape, who lives in suburban Texas, wrote him a note of support, and the two corresponded occasionally.

A year later, Soape wrote to Harris with a request. Her husband had died, and she wanted to know if Harris would take her 11-year-old daughter to a daddy-daughter dance. Harris agreed, and the story briefly became a viral sensation.

“It was just about stepping out of the helmet and showing support for somebody who needed support,” Harris said. “They had sent me condolences, so I just tried to return the favor. That’s what it’s all about is just helping our neighbors when we can.”

Harris is back in Richmond this weekend for a trio of community events. On Thursday and Friday, he held youth football camps and, on Saturday, he’ll hold a school supply giveaway at Broad Rock Park in conjunction with The Rock Project.

At his camp Thursday, at Huguenot High School, kids were asked questions about Harris for the opportunity to win signed footballs.

Asked which team drafted him, the kids blurted out in near-unison, “The Vikings!”

Alas, it was a trick question. Harris wasn’t chosen in the NFL draft, one of many times in his career where he was overlooked.

Now, seven NFL seasons later, he’s still not on any Wheaties boxes, but he’s carved out a successful career in the league.

Harris and other speakers relayed his career arc to the campers, urging them to stick with their academics and athletics.

“It’s not where you start,” Harris said. “It’s about running the race. It’s OK to take a look back and see how far you’ve come, but then it’s back to work and trying to accomplish the things you want to.

“For me, it’s about trying to represent something bigger than just myself. Just letting them know that all the efforts and the time they put in — I’ve got a teacher out here from sixth grade who stayed on me in the classroom — that goes into everything I’ve been able to accomplish.”

One of those supporters, trainer Jason Elkin, led the assembled kids in stretching and running work before they did football drills with Harris and some other former L.C. Bird and local players.

Harris stuck with UVA when the Cavaliers stuck with him after he missed time with injuries during his junior season in high school, the season most important to college recruiters.

He’s followed the Wahoos ever since, and said he’s excited to see new coach Tony Elliott make a priority of recruiting Virginia-based players to the state school.

“It’s all about building that good foundation, which I think they’re doing there,” he said. “But first, we’ve got to get local talent to make that decision to be a part of something big. That was my story — I wanted to be a part of building something.”

Harris will soon be building a family as well. He got engaged last week at a teammate’s wedding in California, and his fiancee, Paige Bieker, was on hand to assist — the two met in Minnesota when Harris was with the Vikings.

As Harris kicked off the camp to start the day, he first asked the campers to turn to the stands and thank whoever it was that brought them there that day. He said having that support network was critical to his success.

“Everybody’s out here pitching in,” he said afterward. “Family, friends, old teammates, AAU coaches, teachers.

“We’re just trying to show these kids that it’s possible, and show parents and other people in the community that it does take a team. And anytime you can help out, you should try.”