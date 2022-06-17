Former local media executive Lori Collier Waran is named Richmond Raceway president

Growing up, Lori Collier Waran had grandparents who lived just a couple of blocks away from what’s now Richmond Raceway.

Her grandfather yearned to see the races there so badly that he would volunteer to park cars there. And a young Waran used to tag along to help.

On occasions when she and her grandfather weren't able to be at the races, she has memories of hearing the roar of the cars inside, all the way from her grandparents’ home.

“And all of the excitement and the lights,” Waran told The Times-Dispatch Thursday. “That was just a special memory.”

Now Waran is at the center of the show, in the driver’s seat.

Waran, on Friday morning, was announced as RR’s new track president. She’s the fourth person to hold that role at the facility, and the first woman, in RR’s 76-year history.

The Hanover native replaces Dennis Bickmeier, who had been the track president since 2011, before he was hired as executive director of Henrico’s new sports and entertainment authority in March.

And she arrives with an extensive background in media locally, most recently as chief revenue officer and associate publisher at Virginia Business Magazine + Media. Waran met the RR staff Thursday and, as she described, will be “hitting the ground sprinting” on her official start date next month, with an August race weekend on the horizon.

“Being the first female president of Richmond Raceway, man, I think I've had a permanent grin,” Waran said. “I've got goosebumps even kind of saying it out loud.”

If the trips to the racetrack with her grandfather were Waran’s first taste of racing, her husband, Jeff Waran, provided a full indoctrination into the sport. An avid racing fan, Jeff asked Waran if he could decorate a room in the couple’s first apartment together with NASCAR paraphernalia.

Waran agreed that Jeff could adorn the bathroom. So he decked the space from top to bottom with Dale Earnhardt gear — literally. Waran remembered with a laugh that a flag billowed down from the ceiling.

"He really introduced me more so than anybody to the sport,” Waran said of her husband, of almost 24 years.

But sports have always been in her blood. Her father, Tom Collier, was a former football and track coach at Henrico High and at Highland Springs High.

Waran, a graduate of Atlee High and of Mary Washington, began her media career with Auto Trader Magazine, as an account executive.

Just a few years later, in June 2007, Waran was announced as publisher of Style Weekly. She had previously worked as display advertising director at the publication.

Publisher was a position Waran held at Style Weekly for more than a decade. She also served as a multimarket media manager for Tribune, a former parent company of Style Weekly.

Waran joined Virginia Business Magazine in January 2020.

She sees parallels in her objectives as an executive in media, to her new role at RR — in the form of audience development. In media, a constant aim was to retain loyal existing readers while engaging with and growing a crop of new ones.

Now she’ll be tasked with doing the same, with race fans — in a sport that has grappled with declining attendance over the years.

“So it's how do you hold on to the loyal fans, how do you engage new fans? It's two different industries. But it's really the same thing that you're doing,” Waran said. “It's audience development.

“So when I really started thinking about what was I going to do … in my next career, I really thought that would be the perfect career next step.”

An initial connection for Waran, to the position, was Tim Clark, NASCAR senior vice president and digital officer. Clark and Waran grew up together, since first grade — Clark is also an Atlee graduate.

Waran has been named to the post for a few weeks now, before the appointment was made public Friday. She’s already taken a trip to Daytona, to meet with the France family and other NASCAR brass including president Steve Phelps and chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell.

On Thursday, over an introductory lunch at RR, Waran went from table to table to talk with and begin to get to know her new staff. The pride they showed for the facility hit Waran the most.

“The excitement that they have for this place, that's the good stuff,” Waran said. “That's the really good stuff.”

Step No. 1 for Waran when she begins in full effect, on July 11, is to execute the August NASCAR race weekend, which is new and which will feature a nighttime Saturday Truck Series race and a daytime Sunday Cup Series race. Traditionally the second race weekend at RR has been in September.

After that, Waran will be able to exhale and begin to truly understand the flow of operation at RR, which hosts some 200 events outside of the twice-yearly NASCAR races. She’ll also be spending time engaging with RR’s community partners, some of whom she already has relationships with from her time in local media.

As she gets started, Waran is looking forward to confronting the challenges that face racing, but also to uncover new opportunities.

Years ago, she worked with her grandfather at the track. And now she’ll have the chance to direct what the track will look like in the years to come.

“I’m excited to dig in and figure out what more of what we have to offer here at the racetrack,” she said.