Former local media executive Lori Collier Waran is named Richmond Raceway president

Growing up, Lori Collier Waran had grandparents who lived just a couple of blocks away from what’s now Richmond Raceway.
Her grandfather yearned to see the races there so badly that he would volunteer to park cars there. And a young Waran used to tag along to help.
On occasions when she and her grandfather weren't able to be at the races, she has memories of hearing the roar of the cars inside, all the way from her grandparents’ home.
“And all of the excitement and the lights,” Waran told The Times-Dispatch Thursday. “That was just a special memory.”
Now Waran is at the center of the show, in the driver’s seat.
Waran, on Friday morning, was announced as RR’s new track president. She’s the fourth person to hold that role at the facility, and the first woman, in RR’s 76-year history.
The Hanover native replaces Dennis Bickmeier, who had been the track president since 2011, before he was hired as executive director of Henrico’s new sports and entertainment authority in March.
Some college degrees in Virginia never pay off. Others provide an immediate return.
Major drug kingpin in Henrico gets 23 years for trafficking pounds of heroin and cocaine worth millions
Russell Kavalhuna, hired to lead Virginia's community colleges, isn't taking the job after all
Youngkin budget amendments target gas tax, education, inmate sentence credits
Chesterfield to house Lego's only manufacturing facility in the U.S.
NCAA bans Hokies' home run hammer celebration during super regional games
Police ID man who fell from Forest Hill Ave. onto Powhite
Youngkin not giving up on gas tax holiday, Commanders stadium
Williams: Let's get real: Richmond's ills won't be cured by a slogan
'Chemical problem' at neighborhood pool in Chesterfield sickens children; some taken to hospital
VCU won't renew hoops rivalry with ODU; as Monarchs switch conferences, game is becoming a tourney liability
Virginia man helped plan Jan. 6 insurrection, Philadelphia DA says
Behind Beale, Douglas Freeman claims first baseball state title
Restaurant review: The Smoky Mug, amazing Texas barbecue in Richmond’s Brookland Park neighborhood
One dead, three charged with murder in Henrico stabbing at shopping center
And she arrives with an extensive background in media locally, most recently as chief revenue officer and associate publisher at Virginia Business Magazine + Media. Waran met the RR staff Thursday and, as she described, will be “hitting the ground sprinting” on her official start date next month, with an August race weekend on the horizon.
“Being the first female president of Richmond Raceway, man, I think I've had a permanent grin,” Waran said. “I've got goosebumps even kind of saying it out loud.”
If the trips to the racetrack with her grandfather were Waran’s first taste of racing, her husband, Jeff Waran, provided a full indoctrination into the sport. An avid racing fan, Jeff asked Waran if he could decorate a room in the couple’s first apartment together with NASCAR paraphernalia.
Waran agreed that Jeff could adorn the bathroom. So he decked the space from top to bottom with Dale Earnhardt gear — literally. Waran remembered with a laugh that a flag billowed down from the ceiling.
"He really introduced me more so than anybody to the sport,” Waran said of her husband, of almost 24 years.
But sports have always been in her blood. Her father, Tom Collier, was a former football and track coach at Henrico High and at Highland Springs High.
Waran, a graduate of Atlee High and of Mary Washington, began her media career with Auto Trader Magazine, as an account executive.
Just a few years later, in June 2007, Waran was announced as publisher of Style Weekly. She had previously worked as display advertising director at the publication.
Publisher was a position Waran held at Style Weekly for more than a decade. She also served as a multimarket media manager for Tribune, a former parent company of Style Weekly.
Waran joined Virginia Business Magazine in January 2020.
She sees parallels in her objectives as an executive in media, to her new role at RR — in the form of audience development. In media, a constant aim was to retain loyal existing readers while engaging with and growing a crop of new ones.
Now she’ll be tasked with doing the same, with race fans — in a sport that has grappled with declining attendance over the years.
“So it's how do you hold on to the loyal fans, how do you engage new fans? It's two different industries. But it's really the same thing that you're doing,” Waran said. “It's audience development.
“So when I really started thinking about what was I going to do … in my next career, I really thought that would be the perfect career next step.”
An initial connection for Waran, to the position, was Tim Clark, NASCAR senior vice president and digital officer. Clark and Waran grew up together, since first grade — Clark is also an Atlee graduate.
Waran has been named to the post for a few weeks now, before the appointment was made public Friday. She’s already taken a trip to Daytona, to meet with the France family and other NASCAR brass including president Steve Phelps and chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell.
On Thursday, over an introductory lunch at RR, Waran went from table to table to talk with and begin to get to know her new staff. The pride they showed for the facility hit Waran the most.
“The excitement that they have for this place, that's the good stuff,” Waran said. “That's the really good stuff.”
Step No. 1 for Waran when she begins in full effect, on July 11, is to execute the August NASCAR race weekend, which is new and which will feature a nighttime Saturday Truck Series race and a daytime Sunday Cup Series race. Traditionally the second race weekend at RR has been in September.
After that, Waran will be able to exhale and begin to truly understand the flow of operation at RR, which hosts some 200 events outside of the twice-yearly NASCAR races. She’ll also be spending time engaging with RR’s community partners, some of whom she already has relationships with from her time in local media.
As she gets started, Waran is looking forward to confronting the challenges that face racing, but also to uncover new opportunities.
Years ago, she worked with her grandfather at the track. And now she’ll have the chance to direct what the track will look like in the years to come.
“I’m excited to dig in and figure out what more of what we have to offer here at the racetrack,” she said.
PHOTOS: NASCAR Saturday races at Richmond Raceway in 2021
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying his daughter, Isla , 3, is introduced to the crowd during driver introductions at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at the speedway.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying his daughter, Isla , 3, is introduced to the crowd during driver introductions at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at the speedway.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying his daughter, Isla , 3, is introduced to the crowd during driver introductions at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at the speedway.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying his daughter, Isla , 3, walked pit road after being introduced during driver introductions at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at the speedway.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., showed his daughter the car he would be driving in the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. Earnhardt Jr., who is retired, was driving in the race. His daughter had grown tired of the media attention focused on her father an buried her face in his shoulder.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., with his daughter, Isla , 3, stood next to his car while awaiting the official start of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr., laughts with a member of the broadcast media while awaiting the start of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (8) was stuck in traffic early in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. JJ Yeley (17) and Patrick Emerling were ahead of him.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Austin Cindric #22 lead the early part of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. He was followed by Harrison Burton #20.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The cars of William Byron #24 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 go through pre race inspections at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021, prior to the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Austin Cindric #22 lead the early part of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. He was followed by Harrison Burton #20.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans fill parts of the main parking lot prior to the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans fill parts of the main parking lot prior to the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans were directed by track officials as they lined up to go through a security check prior to the start of racing at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fan Connie Aylor of Ruckers, Virginia, sat down in the shade next to a merchandise exhibit after not feeling well prior to racing at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fan Tom Turro at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021, prior to the start of racing.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans Tom Turro, with sons Michael, left, and Joseph, go through ticketing at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans wait for the introduction of driver prior to the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson #9, celebrates in front of his team and fans in the firs turn after winning the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson #9, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson #9, celebrates with his team and kids who tried to avoid getting wet, after winning the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson #9, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The crew for #23 Patrick Emerling complete a late pit stop under caution during the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR Xfinity driver Dale Earnhardt Jr, shares a moment with his daughter Isla (3), as the look inside his No. 8 Chevy Camaro, before the start of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250.
Bud Kraft
NASCAR Xfiniy Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr’s daughter Nicole (1) doesn’t seem too impress with all the activity on pit row before the start of Saturdays 41st Annual Go Bowling 250.
Bud Kraft
Anthony Grant (9) of Portsmouth Va. shows his support for his favorite driver Kyle Busch, in the garage area Of Richmond International Raceway Saturday.
Bud Kraft
Jeremy Clements pit crew, works on his No 7 Xfinity car, in the late stages of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250.
Bud Kraft
Richard Petty Motorsports Tire Specialist, Liz Prestella Of Mooresville N.C., writes down the tire dimensions for NASCAR Series driver Erik Jones,#43 Chevrolet Camaro.
Bud Kraft
NASCAR Series driver Martin Truex leads the race on his way to victory in the 64th Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.
Bud Kraft
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider, leads the pack into turn 1 in the late satges of the 41 st Annual Go Bowling 250 at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday.
Bud Kraft
NASCAR Series driver Kyle Busch (right) tries to make his way through slower traffic, in the 64th Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders.
Bud Kraft
NASCAR Series driver Martin Truex performs a burnout in front of the grandstands after winning the 64th Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to Responders Saturday night at Richmond International Raceway.
Bud Kraft
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a moment with his daughter Isla, 3, in his Chevy Camaro before the start of the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race. Earnhardt finished 14th.
Bud Kraft
Xfinity driver Myatt Snider, relaxes in the garage area of Richmond International Raceway,before the start of the 41st Annual Go Bowling 250
Bud Kraft
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, foreground, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Colby Howard spun out during the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
There was a near-capacity crowd for the NASCAR doubleheader at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Stephen Harmon, of Marshall, Va., talks with his 5-year-old son Chip Harmon as he uses the Sim Seats machine at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Race fans watch the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 car, leads the pack at turn four during the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Austin Cindric pulled in to the pits during the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway in September. Cindric, the 2020 Xfinity series champion, finished the race 16th.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Staff Sgt. Joshua Pate, who is stationed at Fort Lee, saluted during the national anthem at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. The track presented a Salute to First Responders before the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400. For more 9/11 coverage, see Page B1. For more NASCAR coverage, see Page C1.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Staff Sgt. Joshua Pate salutes as the National Anthem is played during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pate is stationed at Fort Lee.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Josh Sobecki fist bumps members of the Army after they carried the flag during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021. Sobecki is with Tyler Reddick's team.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Josh Sobecki fist bumps members of the Army after they carried the flag during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021. Sobecki is with Tyler Reddick's team.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Soldiers hold the American flag during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Staff Sgt. Joshua Pate salutes as the National Anthem is played during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pate is stationed at Fort Lee.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
Planes fly over Richmond Raceway during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fireworks go off at Richmond Raceway during the Salute to First Responders before the Federated Auto Parts 400 Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrated his third victory in his last five Cup Series stops at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night in the Federated Auto Parts 400.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop during the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Christopher Gabehart, Denny Hamlin's crew chief, watches the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Katie Bobbitt, Steve Allen, Karen and Steve Powers watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of Denny Hamlin's team watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. A fire truck and police vehicles led a parade that included the race car as part of the ceremony.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. A fire truck and police vehicles led a parade that included the race car as part of the ceremony.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR paid tribute to the military and first responders during a pre race ceremony that also honored the victims of 9/11, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021. A fire truck and police vehicles led a parade that included the race car as part of the ceremony.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The start of the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars head into the first turn during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace #23, crashes into the wall during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The crew for Kyle Busch #18, worked on his car during a pit stop. He entered the pit with the lead, but was penalized for speeding during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The crew for Chase Elliott #9, work on his car during the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates with a burn out after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in victory lane following the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup race. The win was his third at Richmond Raceway in his past five starts.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates in Victory Lane with the victor’s trophy after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/11/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin (11 ) and Martin Truex Jr. (19) lead the field in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Truex won the race, Hamlin finished third and JGR teammate Christopher Bell took third.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. lead during the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
J.J. Yeley, driver of the number 53 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Garrett Smithley is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Quin Houff, driver of the number 00 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Erik Jones, driver of the number 43 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
B.J. McLeod, driver of the number 78 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Josh Bilicki, driver of the number 52 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Joey Gase, driver of the number 15 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ryan Newman, driver of the number 6 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Corey LaJoie, driver of the number 7 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chase Briscoe, driver of the number 14 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace, driver of the number 23 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the number 21 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Anthony Alfredo, driver of the number 38 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch as drivers are being introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cole Custer, driver of the number 41 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Suarez
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the number 47 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ryan Preece, driver of the number 37 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Michael McDowell, driver of the number 34 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ross Chastain, driver of the number 42 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher, driver of the number 17 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Austin Dillon, driver of the number 3 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman, driver of the number 48 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chase Elliott, driver of the number 9 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
William Byron, driver of the number 24 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kyle Busch, driver of the number 18 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Justin Haley, driver of the number 77 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kevin Harvick, driver of the number 4 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bell
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyler Reddick, driver of the number 8 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kurt Busch, driver of the number 1 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Denny Hamlin, driver of the number 11 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the number 19 car, is introduced before the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 11, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
wepps@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr