Former NBA official Hugh Evans: From Richmond to Basketball Hall of Fame

A man who spent much of his life as a Richmond resident is among a group of 13 being inducted to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. Over the weekend, in conjunction with the Final Four, the hall announced its latest incoming class.

Former NBA official Hugh Evans moved to Richmond in 1977, after marrying a woman from the city, and raised his family here before relocating. Evans, 78, worked as an NBA official for 28 years (1973-2001), and called more than 1,900 regular-season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star Games.

Evans was regarded as one of the best in his field for decades, and previously was enshrined in the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame as well as that of North Carolina A&T, his alma mater. Evans is the sixth official to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Following his on-court officiating career, Evans worked as the NBA assistant supervisor of officials (2001-03). Evans is a native of Bishop, W.Va., who moved to New York City before shifting to Richmond.

Evans estimated he flew approximately 60,000 miles a season as an NBA official. Evans, the first NBA referee from an HBCU, also coached in the Huguenot Little League. His family includes sons Aaron and Todd, graduates of Marshall-Walker High and John Marshall High, respectively. Both were standout running backs in high school and played football at West Virginia.

The most interesting thing about Evans: He never officiated a high school or college game.

In 1968, Evans was the director of a Brooklyn, N.Y., community center. He decided to officiate some recreation league basketball games.

Evans officiated in the summer league at Rucker Park in Harlem, N.Y., which then featured several NBA players staying in shape on one of New York's most prestigious blacktops. Evans figured that would be good experience as he prepared to try officiating college games.

He paid $100 to enroll in an officials' camp. "It was the best investment I ever made," Evans said in a 1991 interview with the Times-Dispatch.

After a few days of instruction and whistle-blowing at the officials’ camp, the director "asked me if I would be interested in working pro games. I asked him if he was kidding," said Evans. "He said I would be wasting my time with college games because I already had what it took to make it in the pros."

Evans accepted a part-time NBA contract (47 games) in 1972, then picked up a full schedule the next season. Here was a relatively inexperienced man in his 20s correcting Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Walt Frazier.

"It wasn't easy. It's still not easy," Evans said in 1991. "But I had seen most of the players in the summer and they recognized me from the playground. That helped tremendously."

When Evans started in the NBA, the Celtics were about the only team that ran consistently, rebounds were snatched at rim level, and only two officials worked each game. Evans was known for consistent application of the rules, and a steady/firm/relaxed demeanor that allowed him to gain the trust of NBA players.

Rod Thorn, who was the NBA's vice president for operations, in 1991 called Evans "one of our two or three best refs for the last several years."

"Hugh's got a personality, a way about him that I would hope every one of our refs could have. He's able to defuse situations very well because of that great personality on the court," Thorn told the Times-Dispatch.

Evans said he watched two game tapes each morning. Some were games he officiated, others were of younger officials who desired a veteran's opinion.

Evans believed that keeping the off-ball contact as clean as possible from the opening tip made it unlikely that the action would degenerate into something other than basketball as the game progressed.

"It's really very simple. Be fair to players whether they're superstars or subs and through the years, you get respect," Evans said. "I'll warn guys, 'That's enough!' and the veteran players know now that when Hugh Evans says, `That's enough!' he means it."