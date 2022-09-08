Former NFL player Deshazor Everett receives reduced sentence after plea from victim's family

LEESBURG — Former Washington player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest on Thursday for reckless driving in the crash that killed his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Peters, in December.

An emotional day of testimony and support included an appearance from Peters' mother and aunt, who on behalf of the family requested a reduced sentence for Everett.

The Peters family "didn't want this to destroy your life," Judge Deborah Welsh told Everett as he was sentenced. "They are comfortable with leniency."

In addition to the house arrest, Everett must pay a $2,500 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, record a PSA video, and will have his license suspended for six months.

Peters' mother shared a teary embrace with Everett's mother after the sentence was read, then distributed wristbands that read "Live like Liv" to Everett and his family.

The Peters family has set up a foundation to carry on Olivia's work, particularly with special needs children.

The court also heard evidence and testimony that Everett was not driving more than 90 miles per hour in the moments before the crash, as was initially reported by Loudoun County police.

That data came from the "black box" inside Everett's Nissan, which crashed on a cold December evening, leaving Everett critically wounded and Peters dead.

A reconstruction of the crash by Loudoun officials estimated Everett's speed at 65-69 miles per hour on the road, which had a speed limit of 45 mph.

Everett was not found to have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Everett's teammate, Benjamin St-Juste, was driving immediately behind Everett and estimated his speed at about 50 mph in the moments before the crash, while another witness, who had no relation to the players, said he was driving 50-55 and the players were going "about 5-10 miles per hour faster."

Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said the black box showed the car driving 71 mph six seconds before the crash, then only reached 94 mph three seconds before impact, suggesting the wheels were not making contact with pavement at the time that speed was recorded.

Several Commanders players wrote letters of support for Everett and noted the various ways he gave back in the community.

Everett sustained a punctured lung, a large cut on his forehead, injured his right eye, and was knocked unconscious in the crash -- he does not remember the events of the evening.

Everett also broke his right forearm, and while he aspires to play football again, currently the arm is still injured to such a degree that he would be unable to.

In reading her sentence, Welsh emphasized that the court found the events of that night to be a "tragic accident."

"This is truly an accident," she said. "The court finds no malice here."

She spoke glowingly of Peters and how the family wished for her legacy to be carried on, which she tasked Everett with doing.

"She had the ability to make others extraordinary," Welsh said to Everett. "Now the court will give you the opportunity to make others extraordinary."

Standing outside the courtroom, Everett said while he has gone through some dark days since the accident, his resolve is solid.

"I've got to be the best person that she always wanted me to be," he said. "Bring out the things that she brought out. Continue to live as if she were here.

"She was a special person who touched all of our hearts. To have [the family] here, in support ... means a lot."

The day brought forth a flood of emotions in the courtroom, where Everett's mother was joined by Everett's 10-year-old son, Aiden, and many other family members.

It was shared during the testimony that Everett had planned to propose to Peters after the NFL season ended, but lamented that he "wished he had done it sooner." The two met in 2016 and began dating in 2017.

The Peters family sat on the other side of the courtroom, but Peters' mother, Kathleen, greeted the Everett family after, sharing wristbands while both wept over the tragedy that had taken place.

Minutes later, Everett left the courtroom, leaving behind on the desk several damp tissues he had used during the proceedings.