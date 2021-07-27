Former Tech QB Logan Thomas signs three-year contract to play tight end in Washington

The Washington Football Team has its tight end of the future.
Logan Thomas, who converted from being a college quarterback at Virginia Tech to an NFL tight end, agreed to a three-year contract to stay in Washington on Tuesday, just before the team's training camp began.
Thomas, a Lynchburg native, had a breakout season last year, logging 72 catches for 670 yards.
Prior to the new contract, he was slated to make $2.5 million in 2021. Financial details on the extension weren't immediately available.
His potential at the position wasn’t exactly a secret — once he decided to make the switch to tight end, he had a number of teams clamoring for his services.
But Washington was willing to make the leap and put him in the starting lineup, a move that was rewarded in 2020.
Position coach Pete Hoener said it wasn’t a difficult call to make, that when he first looked at Thomas, he saw an NFL tight end.
“I think right now, when I talk about a complete tight end [referring to passing and blocking], he has to be in the top five, six or seven in the league, the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities, and then his production as a receiver,” Hoener said.
“If you look at his season last year, he played over 1,000 plays, and he was out there every game, probably the most reliable offensive player and most dependable player we had on the team last year.”
Hoener said this offseason Thomas has worked on tweaking his route running to better get open, and building out his knowledge of the position’s finer points.
The coach thinks that Thomas getting better throughout the 2020 season was in part due to his hard work, but also the confidence that came from making plays.
“Confidence is a crazy thing, it can really bring out the best in people,” he said.
