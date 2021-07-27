Former Tech QB Logan Thomas signs three-year contract to play tight end in Washington

The Washington Football Team has its tight end of the future.

Logan Thomas, who converted from being a college quarterback at Virginia Tech to an NFL tight end, agreed to a three-year contract to stay in Washington on Tuesday, just before the team's training camp began.

Thomas, a Lynchburg native, had a breakout season last year, logging 72 catches for 670 yards.

Prior to the new contract, he was slated to make $2.5 million in 2021. Financial details on the extension weren't immediately available.

His potential at the position wasn’t exactly a secret — once he decided to make the switch to tight end, he had a number of teams clamoring for his services.

But Washington was willing to make the leap and put him in the starting lineup, a move that was rewarded in 2020.

Position coach Pete Hoener said it wasn’t a difficult call to make, that when he first looked at Thomas, he saw an NFL tight end.

“I think right now, when I talk about a complete tight end [referring to passing and blocking], he has to be in the top five, six or seven in the league, the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities, and then his production as a receiver,” Hoener said.