Former UC Riverside teammates Vince Fernandez, Trenton Toplikar reunited with Flying Squirrels

As Vince Fernandez put it Saturday, the baseball world can be weird in the sense that, the further one goes, the smaller it seems to get.
“I see guys in the big leagues that you played against in high school, with travel teams and against,” said Fernandez, an outfielder with the Flying Squirrels. “It’s cool to see that. It’s that mutual respect thing.”
Fernandez’s world got particularly small after the Rule 5 Draft this past December. The 25 year old was selected by the Giants then, out of the Rockies organization.
After that happened, as pitcher Trenton Toplikar recalled before Richmond’s game against the visiting Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday, he may have sent a direct message to Fernandez on social media. Something along the lines of, “See you in spring training.”
Tolikar was already in the Giants organization, drafted in 2018. And the two were reunited officially as members of this year's Flying Squirrels opening day roster, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate.
Fernandez and Toplikar, both California natives, were college teammates for two years at UC Riverside. Now they’re pros together, striving for the same end destination: the big leagues.
“Played together in college, not many guys get to do that and then go play pro ball together,” Toplikar said. “When I heard that he was coming to the Giants I was pretty excited. Another familiar face.”
The two players’ hometowns are about seven hours apart — Fernandez from Livermore, Ca., not far outside of San Jose, and Toplikar from Santee, Ca., near the state’s southern border. But both were drawn to UC Riverside, which was much closer to Toplikar, about 95 miles outside of Santee.
For Fernandez, it was simply about finding the best fit. Staying in state was a preference for Toplikar.
Fernandez, after limited playing time as a freshman in 2014, had a breakout year as a sophomore in 2015. He led UC Riverside in multiple categories, including batting average (.316), home runs (seven) and doubles (16), over 54 games.
That year was also Toplikar’s freshman season, though his career with the Highlanders got off to a rocky start. He suffered an injury that January and ultimately had Tommy John surgery in the summer, which wiped away both his 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Meanwhile, Fernandez improved on his big sophomore year as a junior in 2016, batting a team-high .350 with team highs of eight home runs and 42 RBIs. That preceded his selection in that year’s MLB draft, in the 10th round, 290th overall, to the Rockies.
Toplikar said Fernandez, with his success, was someone he looked up to.
As Fernandez was getting set to begin his first full pro year, Toplikar finally made his collegiate debut in February 2017, which he said felt amazing. He pushed past some struggles that year out of the bullpen to establish himself as a starter in 2018.
During West Coast League summer ball with the Corvallis Knights in 2017, the coaching of Youngjin Yoon — now the pitching coach at NAIA Bushnell (Eugene, Ore.) — helped Toplikar advance his game. He added velocity and, back at school, he ranked second among UC Riverside pitchers with 62 strikeouts and 84 innings pitched, across 14 starts in 2018.
Toplikar then was drafted in the 16th round, 466th overall, by the Giants that June.
This year marks Fernandez’s second at the Double A level, and Toplikar’s second. Fernandez, while still in the Rockies organization, played in the Squirrels' league — then the Eastern League, now Double-A Northeast — with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2019.
Fernandez, who was off Saturday, began his series with Binghamton this week 5 of 8 at the plate. He’s second on the team with seven home runs and fourth on the team with 17 RBIs.
Toplikar’s 45 strikeouts are the most of any Flying Squirrel this year. The right-hander has thrown 43 innings over 11 appearances, including seven starts, and carries a 4.60 ERA.
The dream for the two California transplants is to make it back to their home state, to suit up for San Francisco. But, five years after they suited up for the Highlanders, Richmond is now part of both players’ journeys up the ladder.
“That’s just something that we’ve all as, probably, kids dreamed about,” Fernandez said. “These are just the steps, and you got to embrace them in the moment.”
Note: Saturday was the Flying Squirrels' first full-capacity sellout of the season. The club has been able to offer full attendance at The Diamond, 9,560, since its homestand that began June 1, after capacity limits were lifted at the end of May.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr