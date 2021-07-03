Former UC Riverside teammates Vince Fernandez, Trenton Toplikar reunited with Flying Squirrels

The two players’ hometowns are about seven hours apart — Fernandez from Livermore, Ca., not far outside of San Jose, and Toplikar from Santee, Ca., near the state’s southern border. But both were drawn to UC Riverside, which was much closer to Toplikar, about 95 miles outside of Santee.

For Fernandez, it was simply about finding the best fit. Staying in state was a preference for Toplikar.

Fernandez, after limited playing time as a freshman in 2014, had a breakout year as a sophomore in 2015. He led UC Riverside in multiple categories, including batting average (.316), home runs (seven) and doubles (16), over 54 games.

That year was also Toplikar’s freshman season, though his career with the Highlanders got off to a rocky start. He suffered an injury that January and ultimately had Tommy John surgery in the summer, which wiped away both his 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Meanwhile, Fernandez improved on his big sophomore year as a junior in 2016, batting a team-high .350 with team highs of eight home runs and 42 RBIs. That preceded his selection in that year’s MLB draft, in the 10th round, 290th overall, to the Rockies.

Toplikar said Fernandez, with his success, was someone he looked up to.