Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox gets $3.38 million tender offer from Colts

Mo Alie-Cox is in line for his first big NFL payday.

With the league year starting on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts have opted to keep the tight end, who was officially classified as a restricted free agent.

Alie-Cox was a VCU basketball star before making the jump to football.

NFL players don't become unrestricted free agents (able to sign anywhere) until after playing four seasons in the league.

Because Alie-Cox was on the Indianapolis practice squad in 2017, his first year in the league, his contract expired at the end of last year, but the Colts still control his rights until he completes a fourth season of play - thus, the restricted free agent designation.

For a player in his situation, Indianapolis had four options:

-Release him, and let him become a true free agent.

-A "right of first refusal tender" would allow Alie-Cox to solicit offers from other teams, but before signing a contract he would have to give the Colts the opportunity to match it.

-A "first-round tender" would give Alie-Cox a $4.766 million contract, and require any team signing him away to give the Colts a first-round draft pick in return.