Former VCU hoops star Mo Alie-Cox has two touchdowns in a game for the first time in Colts' road win

The Dolphins (1-3) lost their third straight, largely because their offense couldn't do much of anything until it was too late. Miami was outgained 349 yards to 203 and 139-35 on the ground, and 123 of Brissett's 199 passing yards came in the fourth quarter.

“I think we've got to take a look at everything," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We will take a look at everything. I would say it's really across the board — offense, defense, special teams. It starts with me, coaching. I've got to do a better job. I say that every week. I don't want to say that every week.”

Brissett found Mike Gesicki with 10:40 left on fourth-and-goal from the 1 — two runs from there went nowhere, so the Dolphins went back to the air — to get Miami within 20-10. It was only the second passing touchdown of the season for the Dolphins, the first coming in the Week 1 win at New England when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle.

If there was hope for Miami, it didn’t last long.

The Dolphins’ ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving Indianapolis the ball at the 40. Wentz threw a 41-yard pass to Zach Pascal on the first play of the possession to get the Colts inside the Dolphins’ red zone, then wound up finding Alie-Cox seven plays later for the clincher.