Former VCU hoops star Mo Alie-Cox records first 100-yard game in the NFL
Vikings Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings' Holton Hill (24) on Sunday.

 The Associated Press

Mo Alie-Cox got his biggest NFL opportunity yet, and he made it count on Sunday.

Alie-Cox, a tight end for the Indianapolis Colts, caught five passes for 111 yards to help the Colts to a 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Before joining the NFL, Alie-Cox was a hoops standout at VCU.

An injury to Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle paved the way to an expanded role for Alie-Cox, who was targeted six times by quarterback Phillip Rivers and caught five of those passes.

Earlier in the week, Indy coach Frank Reich said he was confident in his backup.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Mo," Reich told reporters in Indianapolis. "He'll step right up and fill the role and play well."

Alie-Cox expressed confidence on Thursday that he'd be up for the challenge.

"Just looking forward to the opportunity to go out there and just continue to try and make plays," he said. "But most importantly just try and get the win.”

