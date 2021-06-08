Former Virginia State pitcher, major leaguer Clay Rapada making stop in Richmond as Giants staffer

From an early age, Clay Rapada watched Cubs baseball games on TV. Whether at his own house or at his grandmother’s, those games were like a tradition.
Rapada’s father grew up in Portsmouth, and played baseball at the former Cradock High School. And it was he and his grandmother that immersed a young Rapada in the game, with the Cubs a constant.
“Those 1:00, 2:00 games in Chicago were just like a foundation,” Rapada said Tuesday. “I was just watching, and being able to absorb the game and just falling in love with it.”
So, as Rapada described it, it was a mind-blowing experience when, after one season at Division II Virginia State, the Cubs signed him to a professional contract. That was almost 20 years ago, and it set in motion a 14-year pro pitching career that included 152 appearances in the majors with the Cubs, Tigers, Rangers, Orioles, Yankees and Indians.
He finished his playing career in the Giants organization and made an immediate transition to coaching, which has continued the past five years.
Rapada is now in his second season as the organization’s assistant pitching coordinator, working with its minor league affiliates.
That position has brought him back to The Diamond in an official capacity for the first time since he was a player, for a visit with the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate. The stop began last Friday and will continue through Wednesday.
“It's always a breath of fresh air,” Rapada said of being back in the area, about 30 minutes north of Virginia State.
Rapada, who attended Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, went 7-1 as a pitcher his freshman season at Virginia State in 2000. He intended to transfer to the Division I level from there, at Old Dominion. But, before he could get there for his first fall semester, Cubs scout Billy Swoope saw him play in the summer of 2002.
Swoope pulled Rapada from a game he had pitched in. Talks began and, within three or four days, Rapada had signed with the Cubs.
“And, being a lifelong Cub fan, it was definitely a dream come true,” Rapada said.
Playing pro ball was never his goal, Rapada admitted — until he got to Virginia State, and into the weight room there with a year-round training schedule. He grew physically, which got pro scouts interested.
And, while continuing to focus on physical discipline — from lifting to nutrition to sleep — Rapada, a reliever, after five seasons in the minors, made his major league debut for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 14, 2007. His father was in attendance.
Rapada’s longest major league stint came in 2012, when he appeared in 70 games for the Yankees.
He signed with the Giants in 2015, ahead of his final year of pro ball, and pitched that season with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. During the all-star break that season, Rapada let the organization know that he was interested in making the transition to coaching, a role that started as assistant pitching coach for the Augusta GreenJackets, a former Giants Single-A affiliate and now a Braves affiliate.
In his current position, Rapada travels to Giants affiliates and spends a handful of days with them, assisting each team’s coaching staff.
From a coaching perspective, the question Rapada asks himself is how he can make an impact on every single pitcher, with each player so unique.
“And not just trying to build, I guess, a philosophy of like the strongest survive,” Rapada said. “I think, ultimately, we and I want to get the best out of everyone no matter where they go or what they do.”
Before his current stop with the Squirrels, Rapada’s last time on the field at The Diamond was in 2008 as a player for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, playing against the Richmond Braves.
Rapada, who currently lives in Columbus, Ohio, got a chance to visit Chesapeake to see family earlier in his trip.
For Rapada, coaching represents a sort of full-circle journey. He was studying to be a math teacher during his time at Virginia State.
He made his dream come true by earning the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team. And, after growing up watching all those Cubs games on TV, he still gets to live the game every day.
“It just feels, ultimately, like the true payment of ultimately what I wanted to get into, [which] was teaching,” Rapada said.
