Former Virginia State pitcher, major leaguer Clay Rapada making stop in Richmond as Giants staffer

“It's always a breath of fresh air,” Rapada said of being back in the area, about 30 minutes north of Virginia State.

Rapada, who attended Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, went 7-1 as a pitcher his freshman season at Virginia State in 2000. He intended to transfer to the Division I level from there, at Old Dominion. But, before he could get there for his first fall semester, Cubs scout Billy Swoope saw him play in the summer of 2002.

Swoope pulled Rapada from a game he had pitched in. Talks began and, within three or four days, Rapada had signed with the Cubs.

“And, being a lifelong Cub fan, it was definitely a dream come true,” Rapada said.

Playing pro ball was never his goal, Rapada admitted — until he got to Virginia State, and into the weight room there with a year-round training schedule. He grew physically, which got pro scouts interested.

And, while continuing to focus on physical discipline — from lifting to nutrition to sleep — Rapada, a reliever, after five seasons in the minors, made his major league debut for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 14, 2007. His father was in attendance.

Rapada’s longest major league stint came in 2012, when he appeared in 70 games for the Yankees.