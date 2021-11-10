Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye carries his late brother's memory with him on NFL journey

It's something that has become increasingly accepted in the testosterone-fueled world of pro football.

"The beginning connotation is like, I'm not messed up, like you're messed up for telling me that I'm messed up," Sly said. "And then realizing like, holy crap, like I am kind of messed up, right?"

He said players like Dak Prescott speaking openly about their struggles with mental health has helped normalize the practice.

"I think the connotation of a sports psychologist has changed so we don't look at someone like, oh, you're weak minded or something like that because you're working with someone," he said. "I really do think the ability for us to continue to say that the mind is a muscle, and we need to work it effectively, is really important."

Now Slye wants to see that growth translate to results in Washington. He converted field goals in Carolina at a 79.4% clip, which is enough to stick in the NFL long-term, but extra points have been his kryptonite - he's missed 10 of his career 83 attempts after touchdowns.

Rivera, who gave Slye his first kicks, feels he's up to the task.